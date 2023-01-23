ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon scores 17, Illinois beats Ohio State 69-60

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday night. Illinois scored six straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in...
No. 10 Iowa hand No. 2 Ohio State 1st loss of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 28 points and Monika Czinano added 22 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72, giving the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. Iowa’s 12-point lead almost midway through the third quarter narrowed as slim as three with...
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
