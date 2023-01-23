Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels
In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Phys.org
Study discovers immense diversity and interdependence in high temperature deep-sea microorganism communities
A new study by researchers at Portland State University and the University of Wisconsin finds that a rich diversity of microorganisms live in interdependent communities in high-temperature geothermal environments in the deep sea. The study, which was published in the journal Microbiome, was led by Anna-Louise Reysenbach, professor of biology at PSU. Emily St. John, who earned a master's degree in microbial ecology from PSU, also contributed significantly to the study, along with researchers from the University of Wisconsin.
Antidepressants linked to antibiotic resistance: E. coli study
The widespread use of antibiotics has long been implicated in the rise of drug-resistant infections. Now, scientists wonder whether unrelated drugs play a role too. In a new study, antidepressants — designed to regulate the brain chemistry of patients with mental illness — were also linked to Escherichia coli (E. coli) antibiotic resistance. Researchers reported that when E. coli bacteria were exposed to commonly prescribed antidepressants, including fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram (Lexapro), they developed a resistance to many forms of antibiotics. While some E. coli can be harmless, some strains of infection are sure to prompt uncomfortable abdominal symptoms, such as diarrhea and...
Eating one wild fish is the same as drinking contaminated water for a month, study says
Canned fish may actually be healthier than its freshly caught equivalent, according to a new study.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
School Kids Hospitalized After Eating Food Possibly Contaminated By Snake
Images shared on social media showed a snake at the bottom of a pan that contained food that the children subsequently ate.
Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
The avian flu is hammering U.S. poultry farmers, leaving experts to ask: What has changed?
The worst outbreak of avian influenza on record is threatening to stretch into a second year, as the United States races to contain a virus that has already caused some food prices to soar amid a shortage of eggs. Nearly 58 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Fukushima to release contaminated water – an expert explains why this could be the best option
Over ten years ago, a tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Japan’s east coast. After the accident, large amounts of radioactivity contaminated the ocean leading to the imposition of a marine exclusion zone and huge reputational damage to the regional fishing industry. Huge...
Study finds US freshwater fish highly contaminated with cancer causing ‘forever chemicals’
We have long known that PFAS were a big-time problem, but the news seems to get worse with just about every study that is conducted, and this week brings one that should set off alarm bells for everyone. Because a recent study says that eating just one freshwater fish caught...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
Phys.org
Gut microbe degrades digestive enzyme trypsin in the large intestine, may provide higher protection from viruses
A microbe that breaks down a key digestive enzyme in the large intestine of humans and mice has been identified by RIKEN biologists. This finding, now published in Nature, could eventually lead to the development of probiotics that can help restore balance to people who have too much of the enzyme in their large intestines.
Phys.org
Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way: Study
Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 5,000...
CNBC
5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
