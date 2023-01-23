ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels

In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
Phys.org

Study discovers immense diversity and interdependence in high temperature deep-sea microorganism communities

A new study by researchers at Portland State University and the University of Wisconsin finds that a rich diversity of microorganisms live in interdependent communities in high-temperature geothermal environments in the deep sea. The study, which was published in the journal Microbiome, was led by Anna-Louise Reysenbach, professor of biology at PSU. Emily St. John, who earned a master's degree in microbial ecology from PSU, also contributed significantly to the study, along with researchers from the University of Wisconsin.
New York Post

Antidepressants linked to antibiotic resistance: E. coli study

The widespread use of antibiotics has long been implicated in the rise of drug-resistant infections. Now, scientists wonder whether unrelated drugs play a role too. In a new study, antidepressants — designed to regulate the brain chemistry of patients with mental illness — were also linked to Escherichia coli (E. coli) antibiotic resistance. Researchers reported that when E. coli bacteria were exposed to commonly prescribed antidepressants, including fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram (Lexapro), they developed a resistance to many forms of antibiotics. While some E. coli can be harmless, some strains of infection are sure to prompt uncomfortable abdominal symptoms, such as diarrhea and...
MedicalXpress

Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise

A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Phys.org

Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way: Study

Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 5,000...
CNBC

5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium

Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
CALIFORNIA STATE

