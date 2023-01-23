The widespread use of antibiotics has long been implicated in the rise of drug-resistant infections. Now, scientists wonder whether unrelated drugs play a role too. In a new study, antidepressants — designed to regulate the brain chemistry of patients with mental illness — were also linked to Escherichia coli (E. coli) antibiotic resistance. Researchers reported that when E. coli bacteria were exposed to commonly prescribed antidepressants, including fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram (Lexapro), they developed a resistance to many forms of antibiotics. While some E. coli can be harmless, some strains of infection are sure to prompt uncomfortable abdominal symptoms, such as diarrhea and...

