ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xk2IY_0kObeB8P00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 16 on charges of reckless driving, assault on peace officer, abandon/endanger child, resist arrest and resist transport, police said.

Social media post results in 2 men arrested for assault, police say

An officer conducted a traffic stop after spotting a grey 2019 Chevrolet Silverado spinning its tires and making circles in a parking lot of a closed business, according to police who also said that when the officer was approaching the Silverado, he noticed a child jumping from the front to the back seat.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Pompa, and told her she was under arrest and needed to step out of the vehicle, police said.

That’s when, police said, Pompa allegedly kicked open the door and hit the officer’s arms and legs.

“Once the door was opened, the child quickly got out and grabbed the officer’s leg,” the Brownsville Police Department stated. “The 6-year-old child told the officer not to take his mother.”

Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty

Pompa was told by officers to grab her child but she refused, according to police. Other officers arrived at the scene and began to place Pompa into custody but she began to resist by swinging her arms and attempted to kick authorities, police said.

“Once Pompa was handcuffed, she was placed in the back seat of a marked unit and started to be transported to the Brownsville City Jail,” Brownsville police said.

During the transportation to the city jail, Pompa began to move her handcuffs to the front and yelled obscenities to authorities as well as refusing to be transported and authorities had to stop and handcuff her twice, police said.

Pompa was arraigned Jan. 17 and has a total bond of $59,000, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 39

buddywiser8
2d ago

I wonder if she's one of those, "party" girls who has a baby but no, "baby daddy?" Either way, I hope that her child has another family member who can take care of them until the mother is released from jail? 🤔 🤷‍♂️

Reply
8
Martha Fuentes
1d ago

Excuse me, but, U don't go around driving crazy anytime much less in front of a 6yr old child!! Lady..Grow up!!!

Reply
5
Daniel Wagner
1d ago

Arrested for burning donuts in an empty parking lot? You would think the police would have more important things to do.

Reply(10)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

McAllen police searching for twin runaways

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two teen runaways. Twins Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen on Saturday, according to a news release. Alexa is described as having a height of...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Deputies share photos of man suspected of knife-point robbery attempt

Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits. The robbery […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Three seizures of alleged cocaine totals to $1.9 million

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized nearly $2 million worth of alleged narcotics over a three-day period last week. The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately, $303,779, $1,132,697 and $471, 564, CBP stated in a press release. The first […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police warn public after string of card skimmers found

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month. A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Women Caught At Brownsville Border Crossings Trying To Smuggle Cocaine

Two women are facing charges after being caught trying to smuggle cocaine into the United State at different border crossings in Brownsville. Flor Soto of Brownsville was stopped on Monday at Veterans International Bridge after inspectors found 35 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle. Zanet Padron of Harlingen was also arrested on Monday after inspectors found nearly 85 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy