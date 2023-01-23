ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Iron Lives Spring 23

Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM

Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTM

One Injured in Henry County Shooting

One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Roanoke shooting death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a killing Wednesday night. Christopher A. Arias, 20, is in the Roanoke City Jail. About 8 p.m. January 25, 2023, Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW regarding someone...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy