Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
Furry Friends: Chilly is one chill pup looking for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, January 24th, with […]
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
Viral video shows Galax nurse calling patient R-slur word when referring to mental disability
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — A patient who visited First Choice Health Care in Galax says a nurse used the 8-letter, r-slur word to refer to her as having a mental disability. The patient who wanted to remain anonymous shared the video with Pharmacist and Social Media Influencer, Savannah Sparks who shared the patient’s story and video with her reaction.
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM
Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
Shots fired into home, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into a home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a...
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
Man arrested for Roanoke shooting death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a killing Wednesday night. Christopher A. Arias, 20, is in the Roanoke City Jail. About 8 p.m. January 25, 2023, Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW regarding someone...
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
