WKRC
Students in Kenton County make most of work-based learning internships
INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC
Mayor gives key to the city to UC Medical Center staff who cared for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored Damar Hamlin's care team at UC Medical Center Thursday with a key to the city. Mayor Pureval just handed out his fourth key to the city to that medical team. This comes after Damar Hamlin spent a week there getting 24-hour care.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WKRC
Employees sue Kroger for wage-theft, system-wide failure of new pay system
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. A group of the supermarket chain's employees in the Mid-Atlantic region filed a class action lawsuit alleging their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft.
WKRC
Local school board member says removing superintendent is just the first step
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The school board member who led the charge to remove the superintendent from one of the area's largest school districts says it was only the "first step in taking back schools." Matt Miller resigned from the Lakota School District after allegations of a sexual nature arose from...
WKRC
$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
WKRC
Gold Star donates 6 months worth of food to local university's on-campus food pantry
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Gold Star presented Mount St. Joseph University with 20 cases of chili to stock its on-campus food pantry. Gold Star President and CEO Roger David presented the President of MSJ, Dr. H. James Williams and Vice President of MSJ, Sydney Prochazka, with the donation.
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
WKRC
Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. ”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
WKRC
KYTC asks for public input on ways to improve I-75/I-275 interchange in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC)- A companion bridge next to the Brent Spence bridge isn't the only major project in the works to help alleviate traffic problems in Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for public comment on ways to improve the interchange between I-75 and I-275 in Erlanger. The...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
WKRC
New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
WKRC
Video: Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper rescues cat on interstate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/CBS NEWSPATH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a cat's life in Toledo!. Trooper Katie Thomas found a black cat on Interstate 475 in Lucas County earlier this month. She pulled off the interstate and approached the cat who was meowing. As seen on Thomas's...
WKRC
FEMA reports more than 2,500 applicants from Alabama after recent string of tornadoes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported it has had 2,859 applications submitted from the state of Alabama asking for federal relief following the Jan. 12 tornadoes. The agency believes that number is still growing. This is why we are on the ground to make...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (1/26/2023)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. College basketball roundup featuring Xavier, Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Kentucky. #AskSkinnyAnything.
WKRC
One state proposes bill to ban fresh meat, flour, and more from food-stamp spending
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Republican lawmakers in Iowa have proposed a bill that would prevent people who receive food-stamps from being able to use them to buy certain foods, including fresh meat, butter, and flour. The bill, known as House File 3, aims to cut spending from the Supplemental Nutrition...
WKRC
Local family asks for birthday cards for son who has an aggressive brain tumor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a special day for a local second grader battling an aggressive brain tumor. Because of his treatment, Rydder Ames has only been able to go to Brookwood Elementary in Hamilton a handful of days this year. He's fighting DIPG which falls in line with DMG.
WKRC
Experts say that the secret to stopping COVID-19 is to fight it where it enters the body
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The secret to stopping COVID-19 may be in fighting it where it enters the body. It turns out that a different kind of antibody might hold the secret to stopping re-infection or even why some people get long COVID, according to this new research, and it's inside our noses.
