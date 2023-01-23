ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
fox56news.com

Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison

Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison. Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. Experts urge internet safety for...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County teen located safely

James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Wrestling legends visit UK Children’s hospital. Wrestling legends passed through the UK Children's Hospital ahead of their show at...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Not in jewelry, electronics, or even cash, but instead thousands of dollars’ worth of rare plants, and they need the public’s help finding the thief.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman disarmed

New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman …. New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Judge frees man convicted of Dana Ireland's 1991 murder

Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken up by the Innocence Project. They believed based on evidence that he had been wrongfully convicted. Today, Jan. 24, a judge agreed with them. Read more at KHON2.com. Judge frees man convicted of Dana Ireland’s 1991 …. Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
RICHMOND, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox56news.com

Alleged Lexington serial arsonist changes plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man accused of setting multiple 2018 fires on Warnock Street in Lexington changed his plea in court on Thursday morning. According to court documents, 42-year-old Robert Bruce Stevens changed his plea from not guilty to guilty but mentally ill on four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges stem from Stevens’ connection to multiple arson fires set at 257 Warnock Street in July of 2018.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey

Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Jan. 25: Worried parents, Lyft late fees, and rabbit …. Here are five things...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile

Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy