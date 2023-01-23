Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison. Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. Experts urge internet safety for...
fox56news.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
fox56news.com
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Wrestling legends visit UK Children’s hospital. Wrestling legends passed through the UK Children's Hospital ahead of their show at...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
fox56news.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Not in jewelry, electronics, or even cash, but instead thousands of dollars’ worth of rare plants, and they need the public’s help finding the thief.
WKYT 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
fox56news.com
New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman …. New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. The...
fox56news.com
Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken up by the Innocence Project. They believed based on evidence that he had been wrongfully convicted. Today, Jan. 24, a judge agreed with them. Read more at KHON2.com. Judge frees man convicted of Dana Ireland’s 1991 …. Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken...
WLKY.com
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
WKYT 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
fox56news.com
The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
fox56news.com
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
WKYT 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That is the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade. The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.
fox56news.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man accused of setting multiple 2018 fires on Warnock Street in Lexington changed his plea in court on Thursday morning. According to court documents, 42-year-old Robert Bruce Stevens changed his plea from not guilty to guilty but mentally ill on four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges stem from Stevens’ connection to multiple arson fires set at 257 Warnock Street in July of 2018.
fox56news.com
A Florida judge granted a motion Tuesday to add a new defendant to the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Full Report: https://bit.ly/3j1KSVr. Court Hearing: Laundrie Lawyer Steve Bertolino added …. A Florida judge granted a motion Tuesday to add a new defendant to...
WKYT 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
fox56news.com
Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Jan. 25: Worried parents, Lyft late fees, and rabbit …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
