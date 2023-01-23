ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdQvP_0kObdnW600

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Village has a new restaurant, a Mediterranean place with an Italian twist called “Fattoush.” The restaurant shares its name with a kind of Middle Eastern salad.

They opened five weeks ago in December. Currently, they are open seven days a week and have dine-in and takeout options. Owner and head chef Haewa Shareef says business is booming.

“We have been crazy busy, (it’s) unbelievable,” Shareef said.

Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch.

“We don’t keep anything for the next day,” Shareef said. “In the morning when we come in, we prep everything for the day. For the next day, we start over again.”

That’s especially true for their pita pockets, which Shareef says is their top seller.

“We make the fresh dough every morning,” he said, walking News 8 through the process of prepping, flattening, and putting the dough in a rotating oven. After three passes, the dough turns into a perfectly fluffy, and steaming pita. “It feels good, it tastes good, everybody loves it.”

But in addition to Mediterranean classics, Fattoush’s menu has an Italian twist. Shareef is originally from Kurdistan, north of Iraq. He then moved to Italy on a work visa, where he perfected his craft of cooking for about a decade.

Then Shareef came to Rochester in 2016 to be with family.

“I came to Rochester, I see it’s a cool place, and I say (to myself), you know what, I’m going to stay,” he said.

Shareef, who works with his wife at the restaurant, says this food is healthy, fresh, and high in protein, perfect for anyone and everyone. But he wanted to give back, and live the American Dream.

“I thought it would be cool to do something in the Pittsford Village, to be a part of the community of the village, to do something to make people happy, and I actually think we did it,” he said. “It’s been my dream since the day I came to America, to have my own restaurant, so my dream (has) come true.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
CHILI, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
WIBX 950

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
News 8 WROC

Plans to expand? UPrep proposing a move to Irondequoit

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, also known as UPrep, is seeking to expand after more than 13 years in the City of Rochester. Officials said the school has grown over the years; and is now outgrowing their current location on Lake Avenue. A conceptual expansion outlines a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Halfmoon BBQ Joint Rollin’ Open Its New & Bigger Location This Week

You can almost smell the delicious barbeque coming from the new and bigger location of Rollin' Smoke Handcrafted BBQ in Halfmoon. Today is the day when they relocate from their smaller joint to the larger restaurant and bar. After three years at their former location at 222 Guideboard Road, Rollin'...
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy