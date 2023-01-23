ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New England states getting hit by latest winter storm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some of the New England states were getting hit with a winter storm Monday that was snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is due to expire Monday evening — which covers sections of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as well as parts of northern and western Massachusetts.

Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger train between Boston and Maine canceled service after trees fell on the tracks, although Amtrak did not specifically say the problem was caused by the weather.

The storm cut power to tens of thousands of electric customers across the region, including about 50,000 in New Hampshire; 27,500 in Maine; 12,000 in Massachusetts; and 10,000 in Vermont.

The storm brought about a foot of snow to parts of Maine, which was also hit by a significant snowfall late last week.

Central Maine Power “is currently responding to outages, the bulk of which were caused by snow covered limbs and fallen trees in York and Cumberland counties. Our crews are working with Maine Emergency Management Agencies now to clear blocked roads and to restore power to our customers,” said CMP spokesperson Jon Breed.

Weather

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

The Massachusetts Department of Emergency Management warned of possibly slick roads across the state during the afternoon commute.

Among the many canceled events in New Hampshire was the 2023 Kid Governor inauguration at the Statehouse. Haydin Simmons of Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow was to start her one-year term. She ran on a platform of addressing the problem of poverty and hunger in New Hampshire.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

