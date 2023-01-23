Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
KNOE TV8
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
KNOE TV8
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
klax-tv.com
Online Notary class to begin Feb. 14
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until May 18. The early bird fee is $430 until Feb. 8 and $450 after that date.
KNOE TV8
Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown. The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop. It will be...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts parish-wide contest for Black History Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library - Louise Williams Branch is encouraging children throughout the parish, ages 12-18, to enter the library system’s new ‘Words Have Power’ contest in honor of Black History Month. Interested participants are asked to write out their favorite quote...
KTBS
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
KNOE TV8
LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease...
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
thewestsidegazette.com
High School Secretary is Out of a Job after Calling MLK Day “N-Word Day”
I thought most snarky comments about Black holidays were about Juneteenth but apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a topic of conversation too. A secretary at a Louisiana high school made a wack joke referring to the holiday as N****r Day in a text that got exposed and ended up costing her job, according to a Daily Mail report.
KNOE TV8
ULM hosts forum for potential athletic director
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Hartwell has built himself an impressive résumé. Hartwell was an athletic director for Troy from 2012 to 2015 and for Utah state from 2015 to 2022. Now he is a potential candidate for ULM’S athletic director. On Tuesday, ULM hosted an open forum for Hartwell but was not open to the press.
ktalnews.com
Bastrop native Robert Finley to appear on America’s Got Talent All Stars
BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, a Union Parish native and American blues singer-songwriter will appear on NBC’s America’s Got Talent All Stars at 7 PM. Born and raised in Bernice, La., Finley purchased a guitar at 11 years old and developed his musical...
KNOE TV8
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website back online
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website is back online as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. The Clerk of Court website has been down since Dec. 2022 due to issues with the web provider, Cott Systems. Clerk of Court Dana Benson says that nothing...
KNOE TV8
Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
KNOE TV8
Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years...
KNOE TV8
Laughs to raise money for Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center has seen its client numbers quickly grow since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of last year. Director Lyndsey Sikes is asking for help. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve seen a 43% increase in our clients,” said Sikes.
KNOE TV8
Grambling state receives grant for HBCU Transformation Project
In early 2022, the Thurgood Marshall Foundation, United Negro College fund, and Partnership for Education Advancement announced a collaborative effort aimed at driving long-term success at HBCUs across the country. “It aims to increase the retention rates on HBCU campuses, and increase the graduation rates on those campuses, it also...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson & Danaya Ross
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman isn’t experiencing a championship hangover, the lady Wildcats are currently sitting at number two in the non-select division II with a 20-3 record. After their win over Richwood, they have won 12 straight games. The Wildcats are fueled by the dynamic trio of Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson and Danya Ross . Each player averages around 15 to 18 points per game, earning them this weeks Aaron’s Aces honors.
