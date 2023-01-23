ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

Dalhart ISD responds to ‘racist, derogatory remarks’ made at Friday basketball game

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart Independent School District superintendent Jeff Byrd, has responded to an alleged incident during a high school basketball game on Friday between River Road and Dalhart.

Byrd said in a statement that the district’s administration was made aware that students and players made “racially discriminatory and insensitive communications to opposing players during a basketball game on Friday…”

In a statement, the district said:

Dalhart ISD will not condone racist or discrimantory behavior and maintans a strict policy prohibiting discrimation on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin or any other basis prohibited by law.

Jeff Byrd, Dalhart Independant School Distirct Superintendent

Over the weekend, River Road ISD released a statement saying “we take these concerns very seriously and right now it is being investigated by both sides…” River Road did not have any further comment at that time.

DISD said the administration is investigating the incident and will address any misconduct in accordance with its board policy and codes of conduct.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

