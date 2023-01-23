ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Spotify, Salesforce.com, Ford rise; Xylem falls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spotify Inc., up $2.03 to $99.94.

The music streaming service is cutting 6% of its workforce, the latest tech company to retrench as the economic outlook worsens.

Microsoft Corp., up $2.36 to $242.58.

The tech giant is investing in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that produce readable text.

Ford Motor Co., up 40 cents to $12.80.

Government regulators ended an investigation into exhaust issues with the automaker’s SUVs without ordering a recall.

Xylem Inc., down $8.76 to $101.42.

The water industry engineering company is acquiring Evoqua Water Technologies in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion.

InterDigital Inc., up $6.45 to $69.37.

The mobile technology company said it would buy back up to $200 million of its own stock.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $4.62 to $155.87.

Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a multibillion dollar stake in the business software company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., up $1.32 to $61.49.

The company increased the cash portion of its agreement to acquire IAA Inc., a digital marketplace for autos.

Western Digital Corp., up $3.33 to $41.79.

Bloomberg reported that talks are advancing for the company to combine with Kioxia Holdings Corp., a Japanese maker of memory chips.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings

Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
teslarati.com

Tesla stock (TSLA) a “sleeping giant” at current levels: Jim Cramer

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have had a challenging 2022, but prolific Wall Street commentator Jim Cramer has noted that it might not be a good idea to bet against the EV maker in its current state. A number of analysts have expressed their reservations about Tesla, especially amidst expectations that...
Motley Fool

Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock

Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday

NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Morgan Stanley Is Now the Highest-Valued Bank on Wall Street

Morgan Stanley has achieved a higher valuation by reshaping its business model. The bank has significantly bulked up in wealth and investment management. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why IBM Stock Is Moving

International Business Machines Corp IBM shares are volatile in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. What Happened: IBM reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.69 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $16.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were flat on a year-over-year basis.
msn.com

Tesla surges, American Airlines up; IBM, SAP down in premarket

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket on Thursday, January 26th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 10% after sounding an upbeat note for 2023, with CEO Elon Musk saying that its recent price cuts have galvanized demand for its electric cars. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 1.4%...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy