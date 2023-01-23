Read full article on original website
Frank Custis
2d ago
I was intrigued at first but then when she focused more on the "brawl" as if she were a sideline reporter all up in it and then yelling from a distance to " yo stop it", I had enough, good try...NOT!!
Reply
2
Bob Rhodes
2d ago
So throwing a water bottle constitutes a brawl? I guess a slap would be a riot.
Reply(2)
9
Related
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
VIDEO: Grayson Waller brawls with Bron Breakker in WWE NXT angle
Waller confronted Breakker at the WWE Performance Center.
calfkicker.com
Ex-UFC Star Sage Northcutt booked to return 4 years after suffering head shattering KO
During his debut in ONE Championship: Enter The Dragonin 2019, Sage Northcutt suffered severe injuries. His opponent Cosmo Alexandre brutally knocked him out after just 29 seconds into the event. Northcutt would thus have eight facial fractures, requiring nine hours of surgery merely to repair his face. In fairness to...
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'
Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
msn.com
Hulk Hogan gets relentlessly booed in his return to WWE RAW
When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be one of the esteemed guests at RAW XXX, fans of WWE knew it probably wasn’t the best idea. Now sure, the Hulkster is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and has a spot permanently reserved on the company’s Mount Rushmore as a result, but public sentiment has turned pretty significantly on the former champ over the past decade or so, what with his history of racist comments and what not, and as a result, there aren’t exactly a ton of Hulkamaniacs waiting around to sing his praises whenever he shows up on WWE television.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com
“They should be ashamed” former WWE star brutally mocks Dana White following brain damage ‘memory loss’ injury in Power Slap
The combat sports community has been inundated with mixed reactions to Dana White’s new controversial Power Slap League. This time, Christopher Nowinski and Brendan Schaub took aim at UFC president Dana White for introducing such a lethal combat sport. The Power Slap League was announced by Dana White, president...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
calfkicker.com
Unbelievable Slow-mo video shows why you should never blow your nose during a UFC bout
Blowing one’s nose in an MMA bout can be disastrous as we’ve recently seen in the Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby matchup at UFC 283. An unbelievable slow-mo video has gone viral showing Alves blowing his nose into his glove in between rounds. It is a few seconds long and it shows how the Brazilian’s eye balloons up after he puffs his nose.
Comments / 9