Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Jan. 25): Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley get PAC wins ahead of District 1 Duals
Highlights: Upper Perkiomen got pins from Ben Godshall, Tyler Hoffer, Drew Bennett and Tommy Flud in a PAC Frontier Division win Wednesday at Phoenixville.. That sets up a showdown between the Indians (4-0 Frontier, 9-3 overall) and Pottsgrove for the division title next Wednesday. The Phantoms fell to 0-4 and 2-11.
papreplive.com
Fourth quarter surge lifts Methacton boys basketball over Norristown in battle for second place of PAC Liberty
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The stakes, speed and tempo were all to Alex Hermann’s liking. The 6-foot-3 Methacton forward was all smiles when asked about the pace of Tuesday’s anticipated tilt between his Warriors and Norristown. “It seemed really up to speed, which I like,” Hermann said. “I felt...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 24): Wissahickon wins on Senior Night
Wissahickon 53, Hatboro-Horsham 39: Dom Vacchiano scored 16 points as the Trojans rolled to the SOL Liberty win on Senior Night. All six of Wissahickon’s seniors scored on Tuesday (Jaylon Williams 10; Earl Stout 6; Brendan Queenan 5; Andrew Slackman 4 and Andy Yun 3). Junior center Owen Coughlin also had a night with eight blocks. Noah Schlosser paced the Hatters with 11 points.
papreplive.com
Delco Basketball Roundup: Kwaidah, Griffin help push Sun Valley past Oxford
Chris Kwaidah and Noah Griffin combined for 29 points to pace Sun Valley to its fourth straight win with a 50-26 romp over Oxford in the Ches-Mont League. The Vanguards limited the Hornets to one point in the second quarter to open up a 24-11 lead and put the game away with 20 points in the third period.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Jan. 24): Radnor boys basketball team tops Aces
The Radnor High School basketball team improved its record to 17-0 with a 64-41 victory at Lower Merion Jan. 24. The Raptors held a slender 24-23 halftime lead, then outscored the Aces 21-5 in the third quarter. Charlie Thornton and Jackson Gaffney combined for 29 points for Radnor, while teammate Jackson Hicke grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. For the Aces (15-2), Sam Brown tallied 16 points.
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin sets program record with 20 wins
WHITEMARSH >> Upper Dublin stayed hot Wednesday night, defeating Plymouth Whitemarsh, 39-17, for its 11th straight win and program-record 20th win of the season. “They’ve been wrestling together for many years,” Upper Dublin coach Dave Jones said after his team broke the 2013 team’s record of 19 wins. “The seniors drive the thing. We’re solid up and down the lineup. Putting guys out there against better guys and they do the job. We’re not giving up pins, that’s a critical piece.”
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball Notebook: Haverford finding Wright ways to replace contributors
HAVERFORD — Tommy Wright didn’t know for sure where he’d fit in when the Haverford basketball season began. Graduations from last year’s states team left niches open, and Wright was ready to step into whichever the team needed. In the process, Wright has advanced a trait...
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Notebook: Emani Banks, Imani Dorsey leading a Del Val League rebirth
Academy Park’s Emani Banks and Chester’s Imani Dorsey are underclassmen with similar sounding first names, and two players from the Del Val League brimming with potential. The Del Val lives in the shadow of the Central League and Catholic League, but there are talented players to be discovered. Banks, a rangy sophomore forward/center who doesn’t hesitate to shoot from long range, is one such player. Dorsey, a freshman point guard who possesses good court awareness and a nice jump shot, is another.
papreplive.com
Supporting cast helps Rustin drop Unionville to stay unbeaten in Ches-Mont American
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> To paraphrase former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Dan Patrick, you can’t stop Laine McGurk, you can only hope to contain her. Unionville did contain McGurk, but the supporting cast picked up the West Chester Rustin star, and made sure the Golden Knights’ Ches-Mont League American Division mark stayed unblemished.
papreplive.com
Defensive adjustment powers W.C. East past Coatesville
CALN >> Regulation high School basketball games cover 32 minutes. The great teams usually play at a high level for a large chunk of it, while the really good squads often find ways to overcome lulls and dips. On Tuesday the West Chester East boys did not play very well...
papreplive.com
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback
EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
Limerick RV Rental Company Offers Upscale Ride to NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field
Montgomery County Eagles fans lucky enough to be attending the NFC Championship game this Sunday may as well go style. Jenn Frederick, FOX 29 Philadelphia, reported on the sweet-fleet inventory for rent at at Kelly’s World Class Automotive, Limerick. Business owner Pat Kelly said he has roomy RVs available...
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Main Line Media News
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
vuhoops.com
Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024
Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
phl17.com
Grab a slice and have fun with the ‘hole’ family during the Birds game
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria has one of a kind pizza, with one of a kind customer service to match. Put your orders in for the Brandon Graham Detroit 55 pizza and fun for the ‘hole’ family mini donut kit, perfect for the kids while you watch the Eagles take on the 49ers!
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Comments / 0