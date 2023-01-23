ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 24): Wissahickon wins on Senior Night

Wissahickon 53, Hatboro-Horsham 39: Dom Vacchiano scored 16 points as the Trojans rolled to the SOL Liberty win on Senior Night. All six of Wissahickon’s seniors scored on Tuesday (Jaylon Williams 10; Earl Stout 6; Brendan Queenan 5; Andrew Slackman 4 and Andy Yun 3). Junior center Owen Coughlin also had a night with eight blocks. Noah Schlosser paced the Hatters with 11 points.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Basketball Roundup: Kwaidah, Griffin help push Sun Valley past Oxford

Chris Kwaidah and Noah Griffin combined for 29 points to pace Sun Valley to its fourth straight win with a 50-26 romp over Oxford in the Ches-Mont League. The Vanguards limited the Hornets to one point in the second quarter to open up a 24-11 lead and put the game away with 20 points in the third period.
OXFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Main Line roundup (Jan. 24): Radnor boys basketball team tops Aces

The Radnor High School basketball team improved its record to 17-0 with a 64-41 victory at Lower Merion Jan. 24. The Raptors held a slender 24-23 halftime lead, then outscored the Aces 21-5 in the third quarter. Charlie Thornton and Jackson Gaffney combined for 29 points for Radnor, while teammate Jackson Hicke grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. For the Aces (15-2), Sam Brown tallied 16 points.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin sets program record with 20 wins

WHITEMARSH >> Upper Dublin stayed hot Wednesday night, defeating Plymouth Whitemarsh, 39-17, for its 11th straight win and program-record 20th win of the season. “They’ve been wrestling together for many years,” Upper Dublin coach Dave Jones said after his team broke the 2013 team’s record of 19 wins. “The seniors drive the thing. We’re solid up and down the lineup. Putting guys out there against better guys and they do the job. We’re not giving up pins, that’s a critical piece.”
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Girls Basketball Notebook: Emani Banks, Imani Dorsey leading a Del Val League rebirth

Academy Park’s Emani Banks and Chester’s Imani Dorsey are underclassmen with similar sounding first names, and two players from the Del Val League brimming with potential. The Del Val lives in the shadow of the Central League and Catholic League, but there are talented players to be discovered. Banks, a rangy sophomore forward/center who doesn’t hesitate to shoot from long range, is one such player. Dorsey, a freshman point guard who possesses good court awareness and a nice jump shot, is another.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defensive adjustment powers W.C. East past Coatesville

CALN >> Regulation high School basketball games cover 32 minutes. The great teams usually play at a high level for a large chunk of it, while the really good squads often find ways to overcome lulls and dips. On Tuesday the West Chester East boys did not play very well...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
bvmsports.com

Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend

Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Main Line Media News

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024

Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
VILLANOVA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

