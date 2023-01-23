Read full article on original website
Real Reason Charlotte Flair Was Off WWE TV For So Long
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television after a seven-month hiatus, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It has now been revealed that the seven-month hiatus wasn’t what was initially planned. Speaking to the New York Post, it would be revealed that she was written off...
Ric Flair Apologised To Top WWE Star At Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said that he apologised to Becky Lynch after previously saying that she should not call herself “The Man”. During the early stages of his career, Flair began calling himself “The Man” in promos, using it as part of his famous catchphrase “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
WWE Legend’s Son Discusses Joining Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling School
A WWE legend’s son has discussed joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. The top faction in WWE is currently The Bloodline who is represented by the Anoa’i family with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns serving as “The Head of the Table”. Also, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa represent the highly touted stable.
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
Triple H Reveals What He Thought Vince McMahon Was Doing Before WWE Return
Triple H has revealed what he thought Vince McMahon was up to before his WWE return became official. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as CEO and Chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations. With Vince stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became Co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over creative for the main roster.
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
Potential Spoiler For WWE Royal Rumble Return
With the WWE Royal Rumble taking place this weekend, a report has emerged of a potential return at the January 28 event. WrestlingNews.co reports that a WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble, though it’s currently unknown as to the capacity that appearance will take.
Former WWE Star Recalls Starting A Riot In Mexico
A former WWE star has recalled starting a riot in Mexico. Since starting his professional wrestling career by co-winning WWE Tough Enough two decades ago, John Morrison has experienced so much in the business. Despite winning 31 championships across 21 different promotions, there is one moment that stands out above...
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
Update On WWE’s Plans For The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
A new report has provided an update on WWE’s plans for the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. At the time of this writing, WWE has only announced seven confirmed entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble match at this Saturday’s show. In today’s Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer...
Report: Unadvertised Names Travelling To WWE Royal Rumble
Here’s a list of WWE stars reportedly set to be in San Antonio ahead of WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. The highly anticipated premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on on Saturday (January 28). A number of WWE stars have been announced for...
Former WWE Name Says Raw 30 Missed The Mark
The WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show was a record-setting show for the company, though didn’t sit well with one former name. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke on the subject on his Reffin Rant Twitter post. Whilst he broadly enjoyed the show he felt that “they missed the...
5 Ways A WWE Sale Could Affect The Product
Ever since Vince McMahon returned to WWE like Freddy Kreuger in the last two minutes of a Nightmare On Elm Street film, there’s been a lot of talk about who could take over operations of everybody’s favorite wrestling monopoly. What’s been discussed less, however, is how the new...
Top AEW Star Names Star-Making Performance From WWE Raw 30
On Monday 23 January, WWE celebrated thirty years of its flagship program WWE Raw and a top AEW saw a star-making performance. Matt Hardy, himself formerly of WWE, was speaking about the show on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and said:. “I did, I got to watch about a...
WWE Star Reacts To Comparisons To The Rock
WWE SmackDown star LA Knight has commented on comparisons between his promo segments, and those of The Rock. Knight is proving himself to be one of the top promo guys on the Blue Brand. Many have recently taken to social media to compare Knight’s speeches with The Rock’s verbal call-outs.
Changes To Royal Rumble Plans Revealed
The SmackDown Women’s Championship scene has seemingly been a bit off a mess over the past few months. With Ronda Rousey defending the title against Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of the show, before Charlotte Flair returned to the company to defeat her for the title, many plans that WWE had made were seemingly blown up.
Returning WWE Star Declares For The Royal Rumble On SmackDown
A returning WWE star has declared for the Royal Rumble on SmackDown. On the January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans made her in-ring return after weeks of vignettes hyping her. In a match with Jazmin Allure, Evans got the victory with her new submission finisher, The Cobra Clutch.
