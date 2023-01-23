ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Famous ‘Mischievous’ Bear Dies in Tragic Accident

“Tonight we’re all a little poorer because a family member has left,” offers park president Giovanni Cannata of beloved bear Juan Carrito. In life, Juan Carrito was a staple of Cannata’s National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise and the surrounding Italian communities. Known as a “charismatic” and “mischievous” bear, Juan Carrito first made global headlines when he broke into a local bakery and feasted on their entire supply of biscuits. Now, Italy is mourning the death of the Marsican brown bear after a tragic accident.
NJ.com

7 winter essentials to help prepare for a snow storm in 2023

With winter 2023 in full swing, there’s a good chance that there will be a snow storm before the season is over. To combat these blizzard conditions, some advance preparation is needed. This means you need to have some winter essentials on hand to manage the snow and ice.

