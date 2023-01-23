ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 1PM” game were:

4-6-3-7

(four, six, three, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

According To Recent Climate Assessments Oregon Is Becoming Warmer

The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, published The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment in January. This report is a legally required biennial assessment of the state of Oregon’s climate science and the likely impacts of climate change on the state’s natural and human systems. Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz, and Andrew Fountain, all researchers at Portland State University, were among the more than 60 coworkers from around the state who contributed to the paper.
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon

When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
OREGON STATE
Doug Stewart

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Sturgeon retention in two pools ends this week

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Wednesday, Jan. 25 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in The Dalles Pool (mainstem Columbia River from The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam and adjacent tributaries) and Sunday, Jan. 29 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in the John Day Pool (mainstem Columbia River from John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam and adjacent tributaries).
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

What’s your internet speed? Oregon PUC asking you to test

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is asking Oregonians to test their internet speed and send it in. It’s part of an effort aimed at ensuring every person in Oregon has access to fast, affordable internet. Here is more from the PUC, including how to run a speed test. SALEM,...
The Oregonian

Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available

While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy