Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Clearing efforts underway as snow accumulates on streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Department of Public Works crews are out on the streets, clearing the roadway before the evening commute. We’re only dealing with a few inches of snow, so snow plow drivers should be able to clear the streets with relative ease. Since the snow started to accumulate on our streets, city snow plow drivers have been coming in and out of the operations center, where the city keeps thousands of tons of salt.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

See how much snow versus rain a new storm will give CNY from Wednesday through Friday

PERIOD #1 - During the day Wednesday:. Widespread snow should develop from southwest to northeast across the area during Wednesday and should accumulate everywhere during the afternoon and through dinnertime Wednesday. PERIOD #2 - Wednesday night:. Temperatures should rise into the middle to upper 30s during Wednesday night. In addition,...
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday for accumulating snow in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Threat Tracker is highlighting Wednesday with a Yellow Alert for some snow that will impact driving during the afternoon hours into the evening commute. The day starts quietly with just cloudy skies in the morning with no issues for the morning commute. Snow arrives between 9 a.m. and noon from south to north.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Snow showers Monday with little impact but Yellow Alert for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the same old weather to start the week with clouds, snow showers, and a damp chill in the air with gusty winds for Tuesday. Snow at times will bring a coating to the grassy surfaces with roads mainly on the wet side. Any untreated roadways may have a little slush or ice so be careful headed out but for the most part no issues on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5. inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting. as high as 35 mph. WHERE…In New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

California sees further reductions in severity of drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday. Severe drought was reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley and the lowest category — abnormal...
CALIFORNIA STATE

