Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans

A multitude of Texas A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, including cornerback Brian George. The versatile defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1, and he announced his commitment to UCF later in the month. However, George will not be taking his talents to UCF for the 2023 campaign, […] The post Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (17-3) visit the Washington State Cougars (9-12) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Washington State prediction, pick, and how to watch. Arizona has won two straight and sits at 6-3 and in third place in the […] The post College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick

After the Las Vegas Raiders offseason trade and spending spree last year, finishing 6-11 made them one of (if not) the most disappointing teams in the NFL. The next Raiders rebuild starts now, though, with the team’s No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first mock of the year, ESPN draft guru […] The post Raiders Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
