Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident
Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing
A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game
One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
WATCH: TV Announcers Lose It When Northwestern Player Kicks Teammate in Nether Region
Boo Buie had himself a great day during Northwestern’s win over Wisconsin but he did take a shot he’d likely like to forget. Late in the second half, Wildcats teammate Robbie Bearn went up to grab an important rebound. As he was coming back down to the ground, he extended his leg out. As natural movement swung that leg up, it struck Buie.
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By Millions
Some people argue that those who are involved in the sports world are overpaid to begin with. They argue that athletes, coaches, and other staff make too much money and that they should be paid closer to what the average person in America makes.
WATCH: Aggie QB Signee Marcel Reed's Basketball Highlights
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans
A multitude of Texas A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, including cornerback Brian George. The versatile defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1, and he announced his commitment to UCF later in the month. However, George will not be taking his talents to UCF for the 2023 campaign, […] The post Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (17-3) visit the Washington State Cougars (9-12) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Washington State prediction, pick, and how to watch. Arizona has won two straight and sits at 6-3 and in third place in the […] The post College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Five-star prospect and No. 1 DE Zion Grady talks 'exciting' second visit to Florida State
Grady saw more of the school and spent time with the coaching staff during his visit for Junior Day.
Raiders Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
After the Las Vegas Raiders offseason trade and spending spree last year, finishing 6-11 made them one of (if not) the most disappointing teams in the NFL. The next Raiders rebuild starts now, though, with the team’s No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first mock of the year, ESPN draft guru […] The post Raiders Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
