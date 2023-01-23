Read full article on original website
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
hubpages.com
The Best Option to Dethroning Roman Reigns of WWE and Universal Titles
The "How? When? Who?" questions tied to dethroning Roman Reigns are nearly two and a half years old now, coinciding with his debut as the Tribal Chief. When he won the WWE championship 9 months ago, the questions became more complicated. The allure of a one-off match with the Rock, plus Roman's move into a part-time role further muddy the waters.
bodyslam.net
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades for massive Raw is XXX anniversary event
WWE will celebrate 30 years of Raw on Monday night with the special Raw is XXX event. The event features a stacked lineup of matches as well as the promise of appearances from many WWE legends. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King"...
