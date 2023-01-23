ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

A Timely Reminder To Support Local Eateries In Missoula

With the closing of more businesses in Missoula these days, like the recent closing of Denny's. This is a good reminder that we need to support our local businesses and eateries. The Missoula Downtown Association are doing their part with the "Dine Local Week" that kicked off yesterday, but is happening all week long.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Slang You’ll Need to Watch Montana Skier Compete in X-Games

I love language. And slang, in particular, has an amusing way of creating communities. You probably have all kinds of acronyms at your job that only you and your coworkers understand. Or maybe you have a hobby with particular slang that, when said around "outsiders" they're left clueless. Ski culture, I think, has some of the most evocative slang.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors

My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon

A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Search Process for New Missoula Superintendent Continues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The process of searching for a new MCPS Superintendent will take another step on Tuesday when the Missoula County Board of Trustees will meet to consider applications from potential candidates. KGVO News spoke to Tyler Christensen, Public Information Officer with Missoula County Public Schools District...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Vaccination Clinic Ready For Your Furry Friends. Pay What You Can

Once again our local Western Montana Humane Society is hosting a Vaccine clinic for both cats and dogs. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely fantastic staff, this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Fire Figuring Out Cause for Dangerous RV Blaze

Missoula Fire Department investigators are trying to figure out what caused a dangerous fire over the weekend that destroyed an RV and came close to burning down a building in the Rattlesnake. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on Rattlesnake Drive, with callers reporting the blaze and a possible explosion.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy