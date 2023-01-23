Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Timely Reminder To Support Local Eateries In Missoula
With the closing of more businesses in Missoula these days, like the recent closing of Denny's. This is a good reminder that we need to support our local businesses and eateries. The Missoula Downtown Association are doing their part with the "Dine Local Week" that kicked off yesterday, but is happening all week long.
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Slang You’ll Need to Watch Montana Skier Compete in X-Games
I love language. And slang, in particular, has an amusing way of creating communities. You probably have all kinds of acronyms at your job that only you and your coworkers understand. Or maybe you have a hobby with particular slang that, when said around "outsiders" they're left clueless. Ski culture, I think, has some of the most evocative slang.
Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana
Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Who’s scared of 10-mile runs in the cold? Not these Missoula girls!
While most of us stay indoors complaining about winter weather or going to great expenses to take up winter sports, a group of Missoula girls is using the cold to get strong and learn more about themselves. And next month they plan to run 10 miles no matter what the...
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon
A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
Missoula Day Trip Adventures: Fabulous Natural Hot Springs Nearby
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Missoula vacation rental fees could soar to over $500 annually
If you own a vacation rental home in the City of Missoula, it looks like you could be forced into channeling some of your profits for higher fees to operate within the Garden City. The Missoula City Council is pressing ahead with plans to hold a public hearing on boosting...
Search Process for New Missoula Superintendent Continues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The process of searching for a new MCPS Superintendent will take another step on Tuesday when the Missoula County Board of Trustees will meet to consider applications from potential candidates. KGVO News spoke to Tyler Christensen, Public Information Officer with Missoula County Public Schools District...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Vaccination Clinic Ready For Your Furry Friends. Pay What You Can
Once again our local Western Montana Humane Society is hosting a Vaccine clinic for both cats and dogs. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely fantastic staff, this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Missoula Fire Figuring Out Cause for Dangerous RV Blaze
Missoula Fire Department investigators are trying to figure out what caused a dangerous fire over the weekend that destroyed an RV and came close to burning down a building in the Rattlesnake. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on Rattlesnake Drive, with callers reporting the blaze and a possible explosion.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0