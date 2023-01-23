Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
New public bathrooms in downtown Grand Rapids clean themselves
The Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation are in the final stages of installing a new public bathroom at Heartside Park off Ionia Ave.
Grand Rapids Public Schools to showcase more than 40 school choices to families at winter expo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Families can learn more about the many schools and unique programs that Grand Rapids Public Schools has to offer on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the district’s Expo and Winter Spectacular event. The event is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City High Middle...
‘Bring back the civility’ says Bob Scolnik after 30 years in city, Muskegon County government
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – When Bob Scolnik decided 20 years ago to run for the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners, he wanted to be a “thorn in the side” of the Democratic chair who Scolnik felt had slighted him. He ended up being friends with Ken Hulka,...
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
City leaders reject agreement to temporarily restore access to Muskegon Lake boardwalk
MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon City Commissioners rejected an amendment that would temporarily restore public access to a boardwalk on Muskegon Lake. In 2021, the city sold the public property near Shoreline Inn and Terrace Point Marina for just $1 to developer Jon Rooks, who wants to build a boat storage facility.
Orchard View school district responds to child hit by car on the way to school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View School District is addressing an accident involving a student that happened near the school Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent home to parents, a 7th-grade student was accidentally hit by a car while attempting to cross Sheridan Drive while on their way to school.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area
Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade. Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area. The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May. “We are thrilled to be able...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
Carts at Grand Rapids’ Indian Trails Golf Course are going electric
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The carts at a Grand Rapids golf course are going electric. The move from gas-powered carts to electric ones at city-owned Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, will come with an increase to cart rental fees but also new, in-vehicle amenities. Graham Rayburn,...
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
ArtPrize needs ‘dramatic reboot of excitement, promise and potential,’ says former executive director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With work underway on ArtPrize 2.0, the new organization carrying forward the festival after its founding board was disbanded, one former ArtPrize leader is offering 10 tips to help make the event’s next phase a success. Christian Gaines, who served as ArtPrize’s executive director...
West Michigan high school wins ‘We The People’ state championship
KENT COUNTY, MI – East Kentwood High School students are heading to Washington D.C. after taking first place at the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” state finals to compete for a national title. The event this month featured simulated congressional hearings. During the hearings,...
Thornapple River frontage and a dream kitchen highlight property listed for $950K
KENT COUNTY, MI-- A home tucked away on a private drive along the Thornapple River with over an acre of land is on the market. The 4,000-square-foot home, located at 7380 Valhalla Drive SE in Alto, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across the main floor and lower level.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools hires first Safety and Security Director
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) has announced that it has created and filled a new security position for the district. The school district says that they have selected Trent Carithers for the new Safety and Security Director position. GHAPS says they created the new...
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"
The World of Winter in downtown Grand Rapids is a magical experience that transforms the city into a winter wonderland. The event, which takes place annually, features a variety of activities and attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0