Hopkins County EMS Groundbreaking
Hopkins County EMS hosted a groundbreaking on January 25 for their new headquarters. They’re looking forward to moving in!
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/24
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/26- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel to get presentation from Rains ISD cosmetology
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The ROC, 115 Putnam Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas. The meeting starts at 10:00am and will feature a presentation from the Rains High School Cosmetology Department.
See What Properties Recently Got Contracts or Sold
Keep an eye on the market and see if your favorite properties are getting contracts. 1. SOLD —More on this property that got new owners: Charming old home-place in a superb location where you have country in the city! This two bedroom 1 bath home needs work, but has been home since 1941 until the owner’s recent move-in with family. Detached garage, 20×20 pole shed and 2 plus or minus acres with cable internet, tv and phone and city water. The family members and others living on adjoining property have ingress and egress easement (private driveway) to their homes.
Fannin County Commissioners address road concerns
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners know that street maintenance is one of the top priorities for taxpayers. So they are focused on finding solutions about how to best maintain the county's roads. "There needs to be prioritization, and people need to consciously plan what they are going...
John Vance Retires after 27 years as a Texas Ranger
Hopkins County officials came together to celebrate John Vance and his 27 years of service as a Texas Ranger. The event was held on Monday Jan 23rd at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Thank you for your many years of service, John!
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Obituary for Shirley Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 TX-301 Loop, Sulphur Springs, TX with President Jeff Sant officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Souper Bowl of Caring Returns by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Obituary for Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Godbolt passed away on January 23, 2023 at Legends Health Care.
Como-Pickton January recognition
Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD held their January awards at their regular school board meeting. Elementary Student of the Month: 1st grader Harlin Lankford. Presented by teacher Karmon Bain and Principal Jim Shaw. Jr. High Student of the Month: 7th grader Logan Silva. Presented by Principal Buck Haynes. High School Student of...
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Winnsboro Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire and Head-on Collision
At 5:41 PM, a call came in for a grease-turned-electrical fire at 711 S. Walnut in Winnsboro, Texas. By the time Winnsboro Fire Department arrived on the scene with their Engine, The Winnsboro Police department had already arrived. The Winnsboro Police department had entered the Apartment building, where they found a stove on fire. The subject had been cooking when the grease ignited and got out of control. Once the stove had ignited, it was considered an electrical fire. The Winnsboro Police department had used a fire extinguisher to put out the stove.
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
