Fox 19
Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
WKRC
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
Woman found not guilty for deadly 2022 Mt. Airy shooting
According to court documents, all charges against Laquieta Reese were dropped during a bench trial on Jan. 20.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
WLWT 5
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
Police seek public’s help to ID’d man wanted in string of Springfield business thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected in recent thefts at an area business. The man pictured is a person of interest in recent thefts on Bechtle Avenue that happened on January 18 and January 23, a Springfield police spokesperson said in a social media post.
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
dayton247now.com
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
WLWT 5
Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WKRC
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
WKRC
Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
wnewsj.com
17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat
WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WRBI Radio
Convicted meth maker, habitual offender sentenced to 20 years in prison
Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony) and admitting to Being a Habitual Offender. Christopher Scott was handed the sentence by Judge Tim Day in Decatur Circuit Court. Prosecutors say Scott has prior...
