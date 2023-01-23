ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Fox 19

Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WKRC

Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City of Cheviot swears in new police chief

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
CHEVIOT, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HARRISON, OH
WKRC

CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect

Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat

WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WILMINGTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Convicted meth maker, habitual offender sentenced to 20 years in prison

Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony) and admitting to Being a Habitual Offender. Christopher Scott was handed the sentence by Judge Tim Day in Decatur Circuit Court. Prosecutors say Scott has prior...
GREENSBURG, IN

