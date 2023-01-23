Read full article on original website
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings
Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, CrowdStrike, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Shopify, Tesla, Wayfair, Workday and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
Tesla stock (TSLA) a “sleeping giant” at current levels: Jim Cramer
Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have had a challenging 2022, but prolific Wall Street commentator Jim Cramer has noted that it might not be a good idea to bet against the EV maker in its current state. A number of analysts have expressed their reservations about Tesla, especially amidst expectations that...
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Diamondback Energy, DR Horton, Fisker, Fox, Microsoft, Philip Morris, SunPower, Toast and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Alphabet, Amazon.com, APA, Diamondback Energy, D.R. Horton, Enphase Energy, Fisker, Fox, Microsoft, Mobileye Global, Philip Morris International, Shoals Technologies, SunPower and Toast.
Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
