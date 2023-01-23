Read full article on original website
who13.com
Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting victims speak for first time
Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting victims …. Polk County Housing Trust Fund Gives Grant to Spire …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the projects Polk County Housing Trust Fund has funded for more affordable housing. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol. The days...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines
**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455...
KELOLAND TV
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the founder of the program to help at-risk youth, was seriously injured in the shooting.
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
More demands, less resources create challenge for public school teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you meet Iowa State Education Association President, Mike Beranek, the first thing he will tell you, is that he is a 3rd grade teacher for the West Des Moines Public School System, who is on leave to serve as President of the ISEA. He’s been an educator for 30 years. […]
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
New Iowa Restaurant Serves Some Very Unique Corndogs [PHOTOS]
Back in December, a new Iowa restaurant called Naughtea officially opened its doors at 1810 SW White Birch Circle in Ankeny. As the name suggests, the eatery specializes in a variety of teas, including boba tea, but they also serve something called Korean corn dogs. Korean corn dogs are a...
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
superhits1027.com
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
