Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
KOEL 950 AM

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
KELOLAND TV

Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455...
KELOLAND TV

Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center

DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the founder of the program to help at-risk youth, was seriously injured in the shooting.
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Q98.5

New Iowa Restaurant Serves Some Very Unique Corndogs [PHOTOS]

Back in December, a new Iowa restaurant called Naughtea officially opened its doors at 1810 SW White Birch Circle in Ankeny. As the name suggests, the eatery specializes in a variety of teas, including boba tea, but they also serve something called Korean corn dogs. Korean corn dogs are a...
98.1 KHAK

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
