DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the founder of the program to help at-risk youth, was seriously injured in the shooting.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO