ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Brandon cheerleading wins NCA National Championship

DALLAS, Texas (WJTV) – For the 3rd time since 2020, the Brandon Cheerleading team won the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship. The Bulldogs won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Brandon won multiple levels of the competition, but the biggest being the “Grand” level which is for the overall winner. For the full sit-down […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
JACKSON, MS
jambands

Widespread Panic to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Nights in Mississippi

Hot off the heels of their Panic en la Playa event at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancún in Q.R., Mexico, Widespread Panic have announced two shows set for Memorial Day Weekend at the Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss., set for May 27 and 28. — The freshly announced two-night stand marks the latest addition to Widespread Panic’s 2023 touring schedule, which includes a sold-out three-night run at DPAC in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 9, 10. and 11; two three-night stints in March: Las Vegas and St. Augustine, Fla., on March 3-5 and 24-26, respectively; and a six-night run at Austin, Texas’ The Moody Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

More potholes popping up in Jackson after rainy January

JACKSON, Miss. — Potholes in Jackson are something people who live, work and travel to Jackson have to deal with. While it's not a new problem, many people have noticed more potholes popping up. One large factor is all the rainfall in January, which, as of Wednesday, was 1.35 inches above average.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
VICKSBURG, MS
simplestepsforlivinglife.com

Our Pit Stop At Vicksburg National Military Park

My goodness, it’s hard to believe this epic family vacation was in January 2020. Right before the pandemic shut down just about everything, our family took a trip to Florida and back. We saw Vicksburg, Pensacola for one night, St. Augustine, Kennedy’s Space Center NASA, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and two days at Holiday Inn Resort Waterpark in Orlando. It was a whirlwind of a trip with so much fun!
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

District alters policy after suit over ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.” Alliance Defending Freedom […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000

A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
PRENTISS, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Brookhaven for firing shots into car with children inside

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside. Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges. According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy