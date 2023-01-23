Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern adds bus route to Publix
This week, Georgia Southern Parking and Transportation Services announced that the university has added a student bus route to the new Eagles Corner Publix shopping complex. The route officially began running on January 10 and is available to students from 6-9pm, Monday through Thursday. The new bus route picks up...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire at Peachtree Ridge High School delays dismissal, causes evacuation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at Peachtree Ridge High School delayed dismissal today and caused an evacuation. The fire reportedly started in a bathroom. No one was hurt in the fire. The full extent of the damage is unknown.
