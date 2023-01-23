ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia Southern adds bus route to Publix

This week, Georgia Southern Parking and Transportation Services announced that the university has added a student bus route to the new Eagles Corner Publix shopping complex. The route officially began running on January 10 and is available to students from 6-9pm, Monday through Thursday. The new bus route picks up...
GEORGIA STATE

