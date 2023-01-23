Read full article on original website
Former FBI boss arrested for money-laundering on behalf of Russian oligarch
The former head of the FBI's New York counterintelligence division was arrested alongside a former Russian diplomat for violating sanctions against Russia, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.In a statement, the Department of Justice announced that Charles McGonigal and Sergey Shestakov are charged with violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as well as with conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.The department accused Mr McGonigal and Mr Shetakov of conspiring to provide services to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, despite the fact the US imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska in 2018. In 2022,...
A cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch reportedly has 'deep' ties to Rep. George Santos and had business contracts with Michael Cohen
The embattled New York congressman has come under scrutiny for reportedly lying about his multiple parts of biography.
Putin Will Not Live to See 2024, Says Exiled Russian Official
Ilya Ponomarev told Newsweek that Putin has not been able to demonstrate himself as a winner for the Russian people.
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Former FBI agent, interpreter arrested for helping Russian oligarch avoid sanctions
A former high-ranking FBI official and a Russian interpreter were charged with working to help a Russian oligarch avoid U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department said Monday.
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Former Russian Commander Pours Cold Water on Putin's Success in Soledar
"The capture of the center and most of Soledar by Wagner units is an undoubted tactical success. However, the enemy's front was NOT broken," Igor Girkin said.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory
General Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced. It follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
George Santos linked to Trump donor with ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch, report finds
The cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch may have deeper ties than previously reported to a newly elected Republican congressman with a long history of false claims now under scrutiny from state and federal officials following allegations of campaign finance violations.George Santos received maximum campaign contributions of $5,800 each from Andrew Intrater and his wife, along with tens of thousands more to campaign committees associated with the Long Island lawmaker since 2020, according to The Washington Post.But Mr Intrater – the American citizen cousin of Russian billionaire energy investor Viktor Vekselberg – also invested hundreds of thousands of dollars...
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges of working as a “financial terrorist” undermining President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
US declassifies photos to back claim about Russian mercenary group Wagner
The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group which President Vladimir Putin has relied on more in the invasion of Ukraine, as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Former FBI Official Arrested For Taking Money From Putin's Ally And Violating US Sanctions On Russia
A former F.B.I. counter-intelligence official was arrested for money laundering offences and connections to a Russian oligarch. What Happened: Federal prosecutors, in an indictment on Monday, said Charles McGonigal violated U.S. sanctions by taking secret payments from Russian businessman and Vladimir Putin's allly Oleg Deripaska, to investigate a rival, reported The New York Times.
