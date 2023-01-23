ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
maritime-executive.com

“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea

The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea, and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy boat hits barrier and sinks; 3 sailors injured in WA

A Navy boat struck a “security barrier” and sank at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington state Thursday evening, injuring three sailors and prompting an investigation. The boat, described as a “small Naval vessel,” was operating inside the base’s perimeter when it sank around 7:20 p.m., according to a short press release posted on Facebook. The boat’s three active-duty crew members put out a distress call and “were recovered from the water” by another vessel, the release stated.
Interesting Engineering

The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon

Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
Lord Ganesh

The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat

The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’

In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
Washington Examiner

Rocking in the Marines

The military has a strange relationship with rocks. Recruiters might entice young people to enlist by telling them, “The military rocks!” As a combat engineer working with explosives, I often had to help explode giant holes in fields full of rocks. A soldier in my squad in Afghanistan, Spc. Grundle, had a bizarre religious or magical fascination with a particular rock. Rocks were at the center of an incident that my friend Matt Perkins incited during a training exercise in the Marines.
People

Navy Vet Describes Line-Crossing Ceremony That Looks Like Torture in Vintage Photos: 'It Was Fun at the Time'

A U.S. Navy spokesperson tells PEOPLE marking a ship’s passage across the equator has been a tradition for centuries. But the ceremonies are now optional — and no longer look like this There's a long-standing tradition among sailors on U.S. Navy ships when they cross the equator: Those onboard who've already experienced the passage, called shellbacks, perform an elaborate initiation of those who hadn't — the pollywogs. Joe Schmidt joined the Navy in 1959 when he was 17 years old. As a signalman third class, he first crossed...
Hdogar

Christmas Truce: History’s Most Wholesome Moment Or The Most Wicked?

That one rare day when the frontline echoed not with the sound of bullets or bombs but with the melody of Christmas carols. As kids in school, we have always been taught how history is only about violence between two opposing parties. We are mainly told that the countries at war do not have the same definition of humanity because their lifestyles are completely different.

