theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
maritime-executive.com
“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea
The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea, and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.
Killed during World War II, Army Pfc. Wilson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson, 20, of Elizabethton, Tennessee killed during World War II, was accounted for.
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
“We'll Be Back For You”: The true story of the first African American naval aviator Jesse Brown
On Dec. 4, 1950, Navy pilot Jesse Brown was shot down over North Korea. Despite his teammate, Lt. Tom Hudner, crash-landing his own plane to rescue Brown, it was no use. Brown was trapped in the wreckage, and the end of his life was approaching fast, as were the Chinese who were following the smoke of the crashed plane.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy boat hits barrier and sinks; 3 sailors injured in WA
A Navy boat struck a “security barrier” and sank at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington state Thursday evening, injuring three sailors and prompting an investigation. The boat, described as a “small Naval vessel,” was operating inside the base’s perimeter when it sank around 7:20 p.m., according to a short press release posted on Facebook. The boat’s three active-duty crew members put out a distress call and “were recovered from the water” by another vessel, the release stated.
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
Opinion: Legacies and lessons 50 years after the Vietnam War
On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Arthur Cyr looks back at the lessons learned and legacies left by the war. Read about it here.
'The Forgotten 500' relays the rescue of Americans in WWII: Book Look
World War II has more than three times as many histories written about it than any other war in history, which is incredible given the continued interest in the American Civil War. Yearly, new World War II history books are illuminating new incidents within the war that have long been buried in the weight of history.
WWII F6F Hellcat pilot Navy Cmdr. Schrader accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frederick R. Schrader, 31, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon
Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat
The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’
In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Gary Wetzel: The MoH Recipient Who Rescued His Commander, Despite Losing His Arm to Enemy Action
Medal of Honor recipients are built differently than your average soldier, and there’s no one who proves this more than Sp4c. Gary Wetzel. The Vietnam War veteran had his arm blown off during an enemy ambush. Despite a near-fatal loss of blood, he continued to man his position, and even went above and beyond to rescue his injured air commander.
Military.com
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
Washington Examiner
Rocking in the Marines
The military has a strange relationship with rocks. Recruiters might entice young people to enlist by telling them, “The military rocks!” As a combat engineer working with explosives, I often had to help explode giant holes in fields full of rocks. A soldier in my squad in Afghanistan, Spc. Grundle, had a bizarre religious or magical fascination with a particular rock. Rocks were at the center of an incident that my friend Matt Perkins incited during a training exercise in the Marines.
Navy Vet Describes Line-Crossing Ceremony That Looks Like Torture in Vintage Photos: 'It Was Fun at the Time'
A U.S. Navy spokesperson tells PEOPLE marking a ship’s passage across the equator has been a tradition for centuries. But the ceremonies are now optional — and no longer look like this There's a long-standing tradition among sailors on U.S. Navy ships when they cross the equator: Those onboard who've already experienced the passage, called shellbacks, perform an elaborate initiation of those who hadn't — the pollywogs. Joe Schmidt joined the Navy in 1959 when he was 17 years old. As a signalman third class, he first crossed...
Christmas Truce: History’s Most Wholesome Moment Or The Most Wicked?
That one rare day when the frontline echoed not with the sound of bullets or bombs but with the melody of Christmas carols. As kids in school, we have always been taught how history is only about violence between two opposing parties. We are mainly told that the countries at war do not have the same definition of humanity because their lifestyles are completely different.
