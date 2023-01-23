The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.

5 DAYS AGO