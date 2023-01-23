ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away

Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full

Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...

