Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
