Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) says Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. Sen. Fontana says his proposal would ask the voters if […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back to vote on constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back into session, with days left before a deadline to put constitutional amendments on the ballot. Those three amendments were approved as one package in the Senate, but they've stalled in the House. The Department of State said the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers
WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
newsnationnow.com
GOP rep: Pennsylvanians got ‘snookered’ by speaker deal
(NewsNation) — A bipartisan compromise to solve a major political crisis in Pennsylvania may be crumbling. Both sides had declared they were the majority in the Pennsylvania House, so they agreed on a moderate Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi, to serve as House speaker. Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, who nominated...
The States Leading the Country in January 6 Capitol Riot Charges
Over a seven-hour period on Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of demonstrators came to the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers inside prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an attempt to halt the proceedings, demonstrators overpowered Capitol Police and breached the building. The attack resulted in $1.5 million in damage, over 100 […]
Sheetz responds to controversial 'smile policy'
Sheetz says people with bad teeth are not qualified to work at Sheetz, According to Business Insider, Sheetz’s employee handbook says applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability)
U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned Thursday again without a speaker, racking up five more ballots throughout the day before members left the floor shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, with some decamping to closed-door negotiations and others leaving the Capitol. “I am not a part of any negotiations,” Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, a leading opponent of […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
