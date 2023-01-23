ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KTSM

Asylum-seekers sue feds over ICE data leak

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twenty-one migrants are suing the federal government for accidentally posting their private information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website. The five-hour leak last November exposed the names, nationalities, location and other personal information of more than 6,000 migrants held in detention facilities nationwide. ICE said the […]
EL PASO, TX

