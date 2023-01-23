Read full article on original website
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
After two years, Attorney General Merrick Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"
Washington – In the two years since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented riot, an equally historic criminal investigation into the insurrection has played out less than a mile away from the Capitol grounds at Washington, D.C.'s federal courthouse. Far-right groups. Members of the far-right...
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama say they have no classified documents
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are facing classified documents controversies, but so far not the three that preceded them.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Georgia DA asks judge to keep Trump criminal probe report sealed, citing concern for 'future defendants'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked judge not to release a special grand jury report outlining its investigation into former President Donald Trump, reports said.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Experts come out of the woodwork to say mishandling classified docs 'happens all the time,' 'just accidents'
News personalities and former government officials came out in force to claim classified documents are mishandled frequently, and that far too much is classified overall.
A bored hacktivist browsing an unsecured airline server stumbled upon national security secrets including the FBI's 'no-fly' list. She says what she found reveals a 'perverse outgrowth of the surveillance state.'
Maia arson crimew, the Swiss hacker behind the find, was indicted by the US government in 2021 on charges related to a separate hack.
'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes
Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says
President Barack Obama isn't on the growing list of former presidents and vice presidents who took classified documents home, leaving his "scandal-free" reputation intact. The post ‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Asylum-seekers sue feds over ICE data leak
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twenty-one migrants are suing the federal government for accidentally posting their private information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website. The five-hour leak last November exposed the names, nationalities, location and other personal information of more than 6,000 migrants held in detention facilities nationwide. ICE said the […]
Nearly 27% of inmates in Louisiana custody were held past release dates: DOJ
WASHINGTON — Nearly 27% of all inmates held in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections were held past their release dates over a four-month period, according to a Justice Department report. The Justice Department said in a report that between January and April 2022, 26.8% of the...
