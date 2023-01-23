Read full article on original website
Related
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
WTOP
‘Keep shedding people’: Does Fairfax Co. pay enough to attract, retain teachers?
Virginia’s largest school system has started hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year, with a focus on filling vacancies at schools with large shares of students from low-income families. During a school board work session this week, Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said Fairfax County Public Schools hired 51...
WJLA
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer overturns, spills sewage on I-95 in Springfield
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a headache for Thursday morning commuters on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Department Of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the overturned vehicle spilled sewage on the roadways just before 7:30 a.m. and caused a two-mile backup on...
I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway
Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.
WUSA
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
WTOP
2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
restonnow.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian seriously injured by crash on Van Buren Street in Herndon
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the Herndon Police Department says. The crash has prompted a full closure of Van Buren Street between Spring Street and Aspen Drive “for accident reconstruction,” according to police. This is the...
'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School
ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
fox5dc.com
Thieves are stealing gaming machines from 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - You’ve heard of thieves holding-up convenience stores – but maybe not like this. According to Fairfax County police, people have been targeting the bulky gaming machines found inside some 7-Eleven stores. While the machines are about the size of an ATM, surveillance footage of...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
ffxnow.com
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
WTOP
Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting
Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
NBC Washington
Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities
Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia. Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
WTOP
Gorilla statue stolen in Montgomery County was ‘local icon’
A large gorilla statue made of metal that was stolen from the front of an antique shop in Kensington, Maryland, was well-known and very well-liked in the community, according to the shop’s owner. “People would drive up, jump out of cars and take selfies with him,” said Kristina Jamgochian,...
Comments / 0