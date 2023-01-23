ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood

Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School

ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete

The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
WTOP

Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Gorilla statue stolen in Montgomery County was ‘local icon’

A large gorilla statue made of metal that was stolen from the front of an antique shop in Kensington, Maryland, was well-known and very well-liked in the community, according to the shop’s owner. “People would drive up, jump out of cars and take selfies with him,” said Kristina Jamgochian,...
KENSINGTON, MD

