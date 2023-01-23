Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Simon Property (SPG) Stock Right Now?
SPG - Free Report) portfolio of premium assets in the United States and abroad, the adoption of omnichannel retailing and balance sheet strength position it well for growth. This retail REIT behemoth enjoys wide exposure to retail assets across the United States. Additionally, its presence in international markets is likely to encourage sustainable long-term growth compared with its domestically focused peers.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Dollar Tree Executive Chairman Dreiling to replace CEO Witynski
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Tuesday Executive Chairman Richard Dreiling will replace Chief Executive Officer Mike Witynski, nearly a year after agreeing to revamp its board in a settlement with activist investor Mantle Ridge.
The stock market will soon reach a tipping point in active versus passive investing, ISS says
The stock market is on the cusp of reaching a key tipping point soon in the balance between active and passive investing. The share of long-term invested US assets held by active funds will slip below 50% in a few years after accounting for 53% in 2022, ISS said. By...
investorjunkie.com
9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
msn.com
2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now
Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
2 Ultra-High-Yield REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Sometimes it pays to err on the side of caution, but that doesn't mean you can't find generous yields while you do.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $242.8 million compared with $81.8 million reported in the...
Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?
Is the party set to continue in the mortgage REIT space?
Zacks.com
Mastercard's (MA) Q4 Earnings Beat on Resilient Spending
MA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $2.56. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry, Mastercard’s revenues amounted to $5,817 million, which rose 12%...
Zacks.com
Raymond James (RJF) Q1 Earnings Top on Solid NII, Provisions Up
RJF - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31) adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. The bottom line was up 6% from the prior-year quarter. Higher interest rates and a rise in loan demand acted as tailwinds, which led to a drastic...
Zacks.com
Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.
NASDAQ
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
