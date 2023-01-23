ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kennardo G. James

SC Was Named the “Ninth Worst State To Live In” in 2022 – Here’s Why

SC was named the "ninth worst state to live in" in America - here's why!Photo byUnsplash, Clint Patterson. There is certainly a lot to be proud of when it comes to the state of South Carolina. There is a lot of history in the state, many towns and cities in the state have garnered national attention for a plethora of reasons, and many people love the "slow pace" lifestyle. However, not everyone feels the same way about "The Palmetto State" - as a matter of fact, a major national publication named it "one of the worst states to live in"! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication named SC the worst place to live as well as why.
Kennardo G. James

SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why

Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!
WTOP

Maryland among top states for single women homeowners

Nationwide, single women owned about 2.64 million more homes than single men in 2022, according to data provided by LendingTree, and the gender gap in Maryland is among the highest in the nation. Maryland ranks No. 2, behind only Florida, with single women accounting for 13.39% of all homeowners, compared...
MARYLAND STATE
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states

Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
MISSOURI STATE
digg.com

States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked

Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
ALABAMA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man scams West Virginia, pretending to be U.S. Army general

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in […]
RICHMOND, TX

