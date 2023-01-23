Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic
Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
Troopers search for driver who crashed into Franklin County firehouse
A hit-and-run driver reportedly crashed into the Bakersfield fire hall on Friday morning.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors honor teen hurt in fight, police investigating
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents and community members showed their support on Tuesday night for a New North End family after their son was badly injured in a fight outside their home on Jan. 17. The vigil brought out a few dozen people with signs and candles, singing and...
mynbc5.com
Second-floor fire breaks out at building in Isle La Motte
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Isle La Motte on Wednesday morning, after flames were seen coming out of a second story window. Officials said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a building on Main Street. Multiple fire departments, including Isle...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
WCAX
Vermont police search for hatchet-wielding robber
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Swanton gas station where the suspect had a hatchet. Police say around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone dressed in all black entered the Hometown Sunoco on First Street with a hatchet and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboro cigarettes. The suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
mynbc5.com
UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
newportdispatch.com
Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page
BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
mynbc5.com
Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
newportdispatch.com
Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco
SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car
NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
