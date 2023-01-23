ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, VT

mynbc5.com

VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
COLCHESTER, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Second-floor fire breaks out at building in Isle La Motte

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Isle La Motte on Wednesday morning, after flames were seen coming out of a second story window. Officials said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a building on Main Street. Multiple fire departments, including Isle...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

WCAX

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter

MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow

WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

newportdispatch.com

Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car

NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
NEWPORT, VT

