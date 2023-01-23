Read full article on original website
Baker County Historical Society Accepting Board Volunteers
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker County Historical Society) The Baker County Historical Society (BCHS) would like to invite interested individuals to come to the February meeting of the Baker County Historical Society on February 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center at 2020 Auburn Ave in the downstairs studio.
La Grande Discussing Proposed Short Term Rental Oversights, January 30
LA GRANDE – (Information from the City of La Grande). La Grande will be hosting a public work session January 30 at 6 p.m. The goal is to discuss La Grande’s ongoing efforts to address housing shortages and the question of short-term rentals. This is exclusively a discussion and planning opportunity and will not result in any new policies being voted on. In the Agenda release, the City Council outlined in detail the ongoing issue of housing, their current goals and what has been done along with a draft of the new code. The full release, including context on the housing issues and the proposed code change, is attached below.
Baker City PD unclaimed property announcement
BAKER CITY – The Baker City Police Department has in its physical possession a number of unclaimed personal property items. If you have an ownership interest in any of the unclaimed property, you must file a written claim with the Baker City Police Department by February 18, 2023 or you will lose your interest in this property.
Union County Solid Waste District Fined by DEQ
UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Department of Environmental Quality) The DEQ announced that the Union County Solid Waste District has been fined $9,000 dollars for solid waste related issues. Specifically, the district was fined for, “failing to maintain the leachate, gas collection systems and groundwater monitoring wells at the closed Fox Hill Landfill,” and impacting “transparency and accountability.” This is one of 13 penalties issued by the DEQ for December 2022, totally over $237,022 dollars.
112 units of blood were collected in one-day blood drive event in Baker City
BAKER CITY – The first Baker City Community Blood Drive of the year was held this week and in total organizers were able to collect 112 units of blood during the one-day event. According to Robin Keir, Blood Program Leader, “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer...
Lakefront hot springs and history meet at a remote Oregon resort
Driving up to The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in La Grande, Oregon, you might be struck by the grandeur of the building. Situated at the base of Craig Mountain and overlooking the expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley, the sprawling property with its neon sign “Hot Lake Springs” is a blend of stark isolation and historical intrigue. Travelers come for the hot springs but stay for the beauty of the area — and you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to experience it.
Scholarship opportunities for Veterans, children of Veterans, grandchildren, or a spouse
UNION COUNTY – Scholarship opportunities are available for Veterans or Active Duty Service Members or dependent children or spouses of qualified veterans. The Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance is offering recipients $1,000 scholarships each academic year. These scholarship opportunities are available to Veterans, children of Veterans, grandchildren, or a...
Young Children Can Explore Science on January 30th
LA GRANDE – (Release from InterMountain Education Service District) Children ages three to seven years old, along with their parents and siblings, are invited to an OMSI Science Night at Central Elementary School on Monday, January 30th. The event is a cooperative effort between the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and Central Elementary.
