LA GRANDE – (Information from the City of La Grande). La Grande will be hosting a public work session January 30 at 6 p.m. The goal is to discuss La Grande’s ongoing efforts to address housing shortages and the question of short-term rentals. This is exclusively a discussion and planning opportunity and will not result in any new policies being voted on. In the Agenda release, the City Council outlined in detail the ongoing issue of housing, their current goals and what has been done along with a draft of the new code. The full release, including context on the housing issues and the proposed code change, is attached below.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO