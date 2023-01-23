Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Wausau on statewide tour highlighting mental health
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez, and administration members visited Wausau on Wednesday to highlight mental health resources. Secretary Amy Pechacek from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Secretary Emilie Amundson from the Wisconsin Department...
WSAW
2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced...
WSAW
New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority
MADISON, Wis., (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary says combating water pollution is his top priority. Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board Wednesday. He warned that he and the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he...
WSAW
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
WSAW
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
WSAW
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food pantries are expecting to feel ripple effects as an expiration date looms for the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites getting FoodShare benefits. Starting March 1, FoodShare (or food stamp, EBT, SNAP) recipients will no longer have the extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for their...
WSAW
Report reveals Wisconsin doesn’t have enough mental health professionals for children
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the ‘Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health 2022 annual report’ the recommended professional-to-patient ratio is 250 community-based mental health professionals to one, Wisconsin is at 440 to one. Marshfield Clinic Health System Child and Adolescent Psychologist Kelsie Offenwanger believes mental health...
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Comments / 0