NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park
A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023
Santa Clarita has a variety of projects set to film this week in the city, ranging from television and commercials to short films and documentaries. Familiar favorites like NCIS return to Santa Clarita while new upcoming projects, including a Kanye documentary, begin filming. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television SWAT Based on ...
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
chimesnewspaper.com
La Mirada Theater’s newest showing of “Grease” has audiences dancing the night away
“Grease,” the latest La Mirada Theater production, is a treat for all ages. Selling out opening night, the impressive production brought to life the original “Grease” movie directed by Randal Kleiser with many of the classic costumes and songs that fans enjoy. Attendees buzzed with excitement both...
outlooknewspapers.com
Lawsuit Alleges Burroughs Teacher Molested Students
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A lawsuit filed against a John Burroughs High School teacher and the Burbank Unified School District alleges that a male teacher sexually assaulted two children on separate occasions between the years of 2000 and 2020. The lawsuit is...
Family Of Missing Tehachapi Man Searching For Son Last Seen In Santa Clarita
The family of a Tehachapi man last seen in Santa Clarita is seeking help from the community with the hope of bringing him home. The last official sighting of Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road at about 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga ...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
scvnews.com
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
Eater
There’s Never Enough Griddled, Golden Brown Cheese at This Whittier Taco Spot
In less than three years, Tacos Y Que has gone from a backyard pop-up sensation to a full-fledged restaurant in the historic Uptown area of Whittier serving carne asada, pollo asado, and even chopped beef bulgogi tacos filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese griddled until the edges are golden brown. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for founders Bryant Siono and Omar Reyna, who had their once entire mobile setup stolen. They overcame the major setback to eventually open a sleek, orange-accented standalone restaurant in August 2022.
Juvenile Stabbed In Fight In Newhall
A juvenile suffered stab wounds after being in a reported altercation with other juveniles in Newhall on Tuesday evening. At around 5 p.m. deputies received a call for service where deputies found out that a group of juveniles had been involved in a fight at Valle Del Oro in Newhall, according to Lt. Richard ...
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday.
Valencia Westfield Mall Fails To Pay $195 Million Loan
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has missed the deadline to pay off a $195 million loan in connection with Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center Mall. The loan, which was a CMBS loan provided by UBS and Barclays, was reportedly due to be paid off this month by the URW company, according to a Trepp report. According to the ...
scvnews.com
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Eide Bailly, LLP conducted financial and performance audits, and issued the District an unmodified...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
scvnews.com
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to Saturday, Jan. 28.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
GoFundMe Set Up For LASD Deputy Memorial Service After Suicide
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the memorial service of Deputy Jonathan Buchan, who died by suicide last week in Santa Clarita. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning. He began his law enforcement career at North County Correctional Facility, ...
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,189, county case totals to 3,670,949 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
