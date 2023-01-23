ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park

A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Lawsuit Alleges Burroughs Teacher Molested Students

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A lawsuit filed against a John Burroughs High School teacher and the Burbank Unified School District alleges that a male teacher sexually assaulted two children on separate occasions between the years of 2000 and 2020. The lawsuit is...
BURBANK, CA
scvnews.com

Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

There’s Never Enough Griddled, Golden Brown Cheese at This Whittier Taco Spot

In less than three years, Tacos Y Que has gone from a backyard pop-up sensation to a full-fledged restaurant in the historic Uptown area of Whittier serving carne asada, pollo asado, and even chopped beef bulgogi tacos filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese griddled until the edges are golden brown. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for founders Bryant Siono and Omar Reyna, who had their once entire mobile setup stolen. They overcame the major setback to eventually open a sleek, orange-accented standalone restaurant in August 2022.
WHITTIER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Juvenile Stabbed In Fight In Newhall

A juvenile suffered stab wounds after being in a reported altercation with other juveniles in Newhall on Tuesday evening.  At around 5 p.m. deputies received a call for service where deputies found out that a group of juveniles had been involved in a fight at Valle Del Oro in Newhall, according to ​​ Lt. Richard ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Eide Bailly, LLP conducted financial and performance audits, and issued the District an unmodified...
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to Saturday, Jan. 28.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy