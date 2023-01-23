Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC teen talks serving on state student advisory council
The effectiveness of education can be all about perspective, and a Quad-City teen has been appointed to a council designed to advance educational equity and strengthen students’ educational goals and success. Rock Island High School senior Aline Niyogusenga visited Local 4 to talk about her involvement with the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council.
wglt.org
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
ourquadcities.com
Friendly House earns Variety grant
Friendly House, Davenport, has announced it has earned a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase new furniture for the youth program. “Friendly House Youth are enjoying their new seating in comfort thanks to these grant funds, and will be lounging in style for years to come,” a news release says.
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
ourquadcities.com
City welcomes new council member
The City of Bettendorf is welcoming a new addition to its City Council. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski to fulfill the role and responsibilities of 5th Ward Council Member. Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate...
Illinois School Warns Parents About New App That Puts Students in Stranger Danger
An Illinois school put out a warning to parents surrounding a new social media app that they believe many students are using and could be putting them in dangerous situations with strangers. The free app, called Omegle, randomly pairs users with others from around the world to talk "one-on-one" anonymously....
ourquadcities.com
Valentine’s cards sought for area veterans
New Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Valentines for Veterans” drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade Valentine’s cards and deliver them to Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island. They...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois QC to get new area code: 861
The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois schools rank among best online bachelor's, master's programs in the US
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the best online bachelor's and master's programs in the country Tuesday. Three Illinois institutions ranked among the top 25 online bachelor's programs, including the University of Illinois — Chicago, Loyola University and Illinois State University. According to...
These Famous Abandoned Spots In Illinois Are Slowly Withering Away
Illinois has a lot of memorable places that have gone into ruins over time. Many places either shut down after they passed their prime, or were destroyed by a natural disaster. These spots are still incredibly popular and are still talked about to this day. Sadly many are falling apart,...
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
Another clergyman opposes Pride event
A second Kewanee pastor has questioned the need for a Pride Festival in the city. A committee of the city government’s Human Relations Commission is planning the festival for June 10 in the downtown area. Pride events are a “celebration of LGBT identity, self-acceptance, legal rights and pride,” according to the website RightForEducation.org.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Electric bike incentive program launched in Illinois
Some groups are hoping to roll out a statewide incentive program to make access to electric bikes easier than ever. Ride Illinois and the Active Transportation Alliance are among the organizations supporting that campaign.
