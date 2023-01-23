ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ourquadcities.com

QC teen talks serving on state student advisory council

The effectiveness of education can be all about perspective, and a Quad-City teen has been appointed to a council designed to advance educational equity and strengthen students’ educational goals and success. Rock Island High School senior Aline Niyogusenga visited Local 4 to talk about her involvement with the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Friendly House earns Variety grant

Friendly House, Davenport, has announced it has earned a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase new furniture for the youth program. “Friendly House Youth are enjoying their new seating in comfort thanks to these grant funds, and will be lounging in style for years to come,” a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Closings, delays and remote days for January 25

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ourquadcities.com

City welcomes new council member

The City of Bettendorf is welcoming a new addition to its City Council. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski to fulfill the role and responsibilities of 5th Ward Council Member. Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Valentine’s cards sought for area veterans

New Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Valentines for Veterans” drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade Valentine’s cards and deliver them to Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island. They...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois QC to get new area code: 861

The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois schools rank among best online bachelor's, master's programs in the US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the best online bachelor's and master's programs in the country Tuesday. Three Illinois institutions ranked among the top 25 online bachelor's programs, including the University of Illinois — Chicago, Loyola University and Illinois State University. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mike Berry

Another clergyman opposes Pride event

A second Kewanee pastor has questioned the need for a Pride Festival in the city. A committee of the city government’s Human Relations Commission is planning the festival for June 10 in the downtown area. Pride events are a “celebration of LGBT identity, self-acceptance, legal rights and pride,” according to the website RightForEducation.org.
KEWANEE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL

