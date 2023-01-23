FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two people have died after a car rolled into a Sunrise canal on Wednesday afternoon.Calls came in about a car in a canal in the 7700 block of west Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.An employee and students at the nearby Jersey College School of Nursing jumped into the water to help the victims, but it was too late."None of the three could do anything, the car was well submerged at that point and all they could see was the bubbles coming up, so yeah, it was terrible," said Dennis Garberg, campus director. When first responders arrived, they found a four-door sedan submerged in the canal.Rescue teams pulled a woman out of the water and rushed her to the hospital where she died.The body of a man was pulled out of the water by rescue divers hours later.A source at the scene told us the victims were young adults, possibly minors, and that they were hanging out behind the nursing school when the car rolled into the canal.According to representatives from the college, the people involved in this accident were not associated with the school. It's unclear how the car ended up in the canal.

