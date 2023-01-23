Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wash. Co.: Commissioners to Hear ARPA Funds Report
A member of Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) will give a Fourth Quarter 2022 ARPA Funds Report at the next Washington County Commissioners' meeting. WCEM's Jerry Kelley submitted the ARPA report and has presented on items similar to this one in past meetings. The Commissioners may adopt a purchase card...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Voter Registration Deadline Approaches for the March 7, 2023, Special State Election
Friday, February 10, 2023, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7, 2023, Special State Election, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said today. House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Agenda Items From a New Car to Christmas Movies
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly Monday meetings to discuss and possibly sign a lease agreement for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with all the appropriate equipment. The commissioners will discuss possibly allow filming at the Osage County Courthouse east steps on Feb. 24-25 for production of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
KOCO
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle
Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High Swimming Hosts Senior Night
Bartlesville High swimming will have its senior night on Thursday. That is an event with Bixby, Owasso and others at the Adam’s Pool. The event will start at 5:30 in downtown Bartlesville. It was orginally slated for Tuesday night, but was one of the events BPS postponed due to possible winter weather.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Animal Control achieves no kill threshold
PONCA CITY — City Manager Craig Stephenson addressed city commissioners Monday night during the regular board meeting about the number of animals released from animal control in 2022. Stephenson shared the 2022 year end results for Animal Control at the Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility. “They are good,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police detective passes away after year-long battle with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) detective who worked in the Child Crisis Unit passed away following a year-long battle with stage four cancer, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Friday. Detective William “Will” Hays, 39, died on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and three...
KRMG
bartlesvilleradio.com
Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning. According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
KRMG
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OLLI Spring Classes and Open House
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited seniors to the open house at...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drummond Home in Hominy Opens Doll Exhibit
The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout February. The exhibit will open officially on February 1st. Beverly Whitcomb with the Drummond house talks in more detail. The antique doll exhibit is included with the regular admission fee to the historic Victorian-style...
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
