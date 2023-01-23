Vote for the Treasure Valley girls basketball player of the week (Jan. 16 to 22)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman girls basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alondra Osuna, Vallivue: Racked up 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 54-48 loss to Ridgevue.

Addy Bayne, Liberty Charter: Posted a double-double of 13 points and 22 rebounds in a 40-30 win at Rimrock in a battle atop the 1ADI WIC standings.

Avery Howell, Boise: Averaged 21.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Brave split with Owyhee and Rocky Mountain.

Rylie Calkins, Parma: Had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 68-10 rout of Payette.

Payton Fritts, Fruitland: Scored 22 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 63-60, overtime win over Weiser.

Quincy Keller, Mountain View: Recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 steals in a 68-56 win at Centennial. She finished the week averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 steals.

Chloe Sams, Greenleaf: Scored 21 points in a 37-36 win at Idaho City, then added 14 points in a 47-15 win at Gem State.

Paige Cofer, Eagle: Racked up 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 49-45 win in a 49-45 win vs. Middleton.

Zoey Blackwell, Middleton: Averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, four assists and 3.3 steals as the Vikings went 1-2 last week.

Paige Emly, Notus: Scored 28 points and added three assists and two steals in a 61-8 win vs. Gem State.

