South Carolina State

Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Julie Gaeta

Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do

But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I don’t want to cheat, but I lose interest in my relationships quickly

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman in my late 30s. I have had a few failed relationships and a marriage that ended in divorce. At one point, I juggled three lovers at a time. I like being in a committed relationship, but I have yet to be faithful to any partner I have ever dated.  In my teens, I was raped by an 18-year-old guy and molested by a man who was in his 40s. I received counseling and therapy starting in my late 20s. I love the thrill of meeting someone new and learning what they want for a little...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sixtyandme.com

What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?

Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I want to ask my married friends if we can be a ‘throuple’ — they have no clue

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My coworker stole money meant for disabled people

DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids. Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what...
psychologytoday.com

You’re Only as Happy as Your Least Happy Child

We can't protect our children from all negative experiences, nor should we. There are many different ways to support our children when they are in distress. Resilient parents allow their children to feel sadness, worry, and disappointment. They say a parent is only as happy as their least happy child,...
Elliot Rhodes

Learning to Love Yourself Starts From the Inside Out

In a world characterized by unrealistic standards set by society, self-love can feel so unreachable. Yet, loving yourself is crucial for building healthy relationships, growing confidence for personal and professional growth, developing mental resilience, and living a happy and fulfilled life. Nevertheless, learning to love yourself is a journey that takes gradual steps toward self-worth. Moreover, taking an inside-out approach is the first step towards overcoming the blocks to self-love. When you discover the inner beauty that lies deep within you, you find your self-worth, which leads to self-love. So, how can you learn to start loving yourself from the inside out? It starts with healing your whole being – mind, body, heart, and spirit, and eventually adopting traits that bring balance, self-confidence, and accomplishment.
Blog Vine

Advice For New Relationships

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents

Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Manifesting Love

Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
Rabih Hammoud

Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions

As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
Sneha Neupane

Handle Your Emotions

Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.
Shelley Wenger

Positive Aspects of Divorce

Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
Scary Mommy

I Don't Regret Telling My Kids All About My Dating Life

I started dating about five years after my divorce. My ex-husband had met someone and fell in love, and my kids seemed well adjusted and encouraged me to date. I was hesitant, mostly because I was overwhelmed at the idea... but also because my kids were with me 70% of the time. This is their home, too. Plus, I didn’t feel like I have a lot of time or bandwidth to date. But with encouragement from my kids and my friends, I decided it was my turn to try again. My first step was letting my friends set me up on a dating app.
Demetrius Pearson

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.

