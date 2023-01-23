Read full article on original website
Related
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do
But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
Dear Abby: I don’t want to cheat, but I lose interest in my relationships quickly
DEAR ABBY: I am a woman in my late 30s. I have had a few failed relationships and a marriage that ended in divorce. At one point, I juggled three lovers at a time. I like being in a committed relationship, but I have yet to be faithful to any partner I have ever dated. In my teens, I was raped by an 18-year-old guy and molested by a man who was in his 40s. I received counseling and therapy starting in my late 20s. I love the thrill of meeting someone new and learning what they want for a little...
sixtyandme.com
What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?
Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
Dear Abby: I want to ask my married friends if we can be a ‘throuple’ — they have no clue
DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
Dear Abby: My coworker stole money meant for disabled people
DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids. Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what...
psychologytoday.com
You’re Only as Happy as Your Least Happy Child
We can't protect our children from all negative experiences, nor should we. There are many different ways to support our children when they are in distress. Resilient parents allow their children to feel sadness, worry, and disappointment. They say a parent is only as happy as their least happy child,...
This Low-Effort Activity Could Bring The Love Back To Your Relationship
You don't need to be with your partner to effectively use this relationship hack.
Learning to Love Yourself Starts From the Inside Out
In a world characterized by unrealistic standards set by society, self-love can feel so unreachable. Yet, loving yourself is crucial for building healthy relationships, growing confidence for personal and professional growth, developing mental resilience, and living a happy and fulfilled life. Nevertheless, learning to love yourself is a journey that takes gradual steps toward self-worth. Moreover, taking an inside-out approach is the first step towards overcoming the blocks to self-love. When you discover the inner beauty that lies deep within you, you find your self-worth, which leads to self-love. So, how can you learn to start loving yourself from the inside out? It starts with healing your whole being – mind, body, heart, and spirit, and eventually adopting traits that bring balance, self-confidence, and accomplishment.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Manifesting Love
Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions
As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
Handle Your Emotions
Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.
boldsky.com
What Is Codependency In A Romantic Relationship? How To Tackle The Extreme Desire To Care For Your Partner
Why do we depend on others? - A very basic question that we rarely bother ourselves with. Well, Humans are social beings and at some point in our lives, we all have depended or relied on others to exist or survive, especially because we live in communities. Be it asking...
Positive Aspects of Divorce
Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
I Don't Regret Telling My Kids All About My Dating Life
I started dating about five years after my divorce. My ex-husband had met someone and fell in love, and my kids seemed well adjusted and encouraged me to date. I was hesitant, mostly because I was overwhelmed at the idea... but also because my kids were with me 70% of the time. This is their home, too. Plus, I didn’t feel like I have a lot of time or bandwidth to date. But with encouragement from my kids and my friends, I decided it was my turn to try again. My first step was letting my friends set me up on a dating app.
What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?
The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
Comments / 0