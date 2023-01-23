Read full article on original website
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Nickelback announce 38-city Get Rollin' tour across North America
Canadian radio-rock monsters Nickelback are hitting the road this summer for a suitably king-sized tour of the US and Canada
The 10 greatest old school death metal vocalists
Obituary frontman John Tardy says these are death metal’s Hall Of Fame singers, and who are we to argue
Charles Wesley Godwin Teases “Another Leaf” Sample, And It’s A Barnburning Boot-Stomper
The West Virginia legend is back in the studio working on his third album and I couldn’t be more excited. A few weeks ago, Charles Wesley Godwin took to social media to let us know the follow up project to his absolutely incredible 2021 How The Mighty Fall album was officially in the works, and now, he’s yet again dangling the carrot in front of our faces.
Bret Michaels Gets Nostalgic With New Song 'Back In The Day'
New music from Bret Michaels is officially here!
Steve Hillage 1977 LA set to be released
Steve Hillage's LA Forum 31.1.77 will be released on CD in March
Mötley Crüe start rehearsals with new guitarist John 5
Mötley Crüe get to work with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 – who will replace Mick Mars for upcoming world tour
NME
A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna
A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna. Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life. “My spirit left my physical body,” he explained...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
