Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Charles Wesley Godwin Teases “Another Leaf” Sample, And It’s A Barnburning Boot-Stomper

The West Virginia legend is back in the studio working on his third album and I couldn’t be more excited. A few weeks ago, Charles Wesley Godwin took to social media to let us know the follow up project to his absolutely incredible 2021 How The Mighty Fall album was officially in the works, and now, he’s yet again dangling the carrot in front of our faces.
