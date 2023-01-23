Read full article on original website
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
The Unique Way One Family Is Using to Solve High Egg Prices
The CPI shows that egg prices are up 59.9% from a year ago.
AOL Corp
6 Tips for Finding Affordable Housing for Renters
Renters, across most metropolitan areas in the United States, experienced significant rent hikes throughout 2022. GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans ages 18 and older from across the United States to find out if their rent is increasing. Of the respondents experiencing rent increases, 13% surveyed said they planned to move. Find...
White House using one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters at landlords' expense: 'Very frustrating'
American Apartment Owners Association director Alexandra Alvarado criticizes the White House's plan for protecting renters, arguing it hurts mom-and-pop landlords.
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
CBS News
Pandemic jobless benefits fraud likely tops $60 billion. House GOP to start investigating next week
More than $60 billion may have been paid out in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the US Government Accountability Office. The watchdog agency, however, warned that the estimate has limitations and should be interpreted with caution. The actual amount of...
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.
Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).
Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly
There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
Rolling back laws that set minimum wages for construction workers meant pay shrunk, jobs got more dangerous, and workers had to rely more on public assistance
Prevailing wage laws set minimum pay standards for government contractors. Getting rid of them doesn't save money, but does hurt workers.
Instead of a living wage, my job gave me a big bonus — and then it disappeared when I needed it most
My bonus was sometimes enough to effectively double my annual salary, but when it vanished without warning, I realized it wasn't an act of generosity.
MedicalXpress
Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care
As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
