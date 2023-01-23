ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp

6 Tips for Finding Affordable Housing for Renters

Renters, across most metropolitan areas in the United States, experienced significant rent hikes throughout 2022. GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans ages 18 and older from across the United States to find out if their rent is increasing. Of the respondents experiencing rent increases, 13% surveyed said they planned to move. Find...
BBC

Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty

Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.

Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).
Vice

Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly

There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
MedicalXpress

Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care

As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy