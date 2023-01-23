Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Will Cuylle’s hometown NHL debut gives Rangers needed physical boost
Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, Connor McDavid scores 40th goal as Oilers stay hot
This past weekend in the NHL was an eventful one that saw the first coaching change of the season. Amidst a frustrating season, the Vancouver Canucks fired Bruce Boudreau and immediately replaced him with Rick Tocchet. Around the rest of the league, Johnny Gaudreau made his return to Calgary, and...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
NHL
Amerks Update | Hinostroza to make Amerks debut tonight
Vinnie Hinostroza practiced with the Rochester Americans yesterday and will make his Amerks debut tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 28-year-old forward cleared waivers last week and was assigned to Rochester. Coach Seth Appert said Hinostroza will center a line with Jiri Kulich and Lucas Rousek and likes the potential...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
The San Jose Sharks head to Detroit for a Tuesday matchup, looking for their first road trip win. This will be the Sharks and Red Wings second matchup of the season. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. On Sunday in...
Bones Hyland happy to be heading home before Denver Nuggets' big game in Philadelphia
MILWAUKEE - The painful part is in the past, and Bones Hyland is looking forward to a fun weekend close to home. Hyland returned to the Nuggets' rotation in Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. The second-year guard told The Denver Gazette that the jammed pinkie on his left hand has finally healed. The original injury occurred in last week’s win over the Pacers. Hyland left the court in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Thunder and missed Tuesday’s game in New Orleans with what the team called a finger sprain.
