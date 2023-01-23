Read full article on original website
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
