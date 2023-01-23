Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces 2 counts of stealing firearms
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces two stealing charges. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home along State Highway 34 concerning the theft of firearms on Saturday, January 14. After an investigation, deputies determined that felony stealing had occurred. Aaliyan D....
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt Vernon man faces weapons and drug charges
A 34-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was issued for a mobile home where he was found hiding on Route 37 north of Mt. Vernon. In addition to the warrant, Roberto Roman was arrested for Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal,...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
wsiu.org
Two arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel
Two people have been arrested for firing shots last week at the Quality Inn in Marion. The Marion Police received a 911 call on January 19 because of reports of gunfire at the hotel. Officers responded to the a hotel room and could hear several people talking and laughing inside...
wrul.com
Howell Found Guilty On All Charges Late Monday
A jury consisting of 7 men and 5 women, after an exhaustive week of testimony and court proceedings returned a verdict at around 9:30pm Monday night. 42 year old Ron Howell has been found guilty about half an hour after the jury reported they were still hung. Deliberations began following closing arguments delivered Monday afternoon in White County court. Proceedings got underway last week with the jury in place and States Attorney Denton Aud giving an opening statement. Aud rested on Friday; the same day one of the jurors was excused after admitting in part to discussing the case and her opinions of witnesses to co-workers. She will now get her own day in court on charges of contempt.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police searching for alleged teen car thief
Paducah Police are looking for a teen suspected of stealing a pair of vehicles over the weekend. Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justus K. White of Paducah. On Sunday, a woman called police from Park Avenue to report that her wallet, cash, and bank card were stolen from her vehicle. She said she alerted by her bank that someone had tried to use her card at the Kroger gas station on Park Avenue.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Man identified in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police ask for help identifying man suspected of assaulting restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at a local restaurant. Officers were dispatched to the Waffle Hut at 5440 Cairo Road for a physical disturbance on January 19 at 7:01 p.m. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police asking for help locating stolen trailer
Paducah Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a stolen utility trailer. The trailer was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said since the attached photo was taken, the owner added a. six-foot tailgate to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Cape Girardeau county vehicle thefts
Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. A look at retail sales and changes listed in the annual report on labor union membership from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Four of these inmates remain...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested for business burglary, threatening police
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a business and then threatened the police officers who arrested him. Just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Carbondale Police say 43-year-old Larry Harvey robbed a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Circuit Court will weigh in on David Guess removal next week
PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.
