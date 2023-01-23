Read full article on original website
Oshkosh Gets One Step Closer to Naming New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial...
New School Bus Service Restrictions For Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. “All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing,” Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. “Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school.”
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh Gives Update on Construction Project
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center, and a second gym.
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
Fox Valley Homeless Count Set For Wednesday Night
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Fox Cities Housing Coalition is coordinating the biannual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count in partnership with housing agencies across the Fox Valley. Volunteers led by coalition members spread out throughout communities in the Fox Valley area during the night and early morning hours to identify people living on the street and connect them to resources.
Lee Kinnard elected president of Dairy Business Association
MADISON, Wis. — Last week, the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading advocacy group, elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on...
City of Manitowoc Looking for Feedback in Comprehensive Plan
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Manitowoc is asking for the community to provide their feedback in the development of the Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. Manitowoc’s Community Development Director, Adam Tegen, says the state requires them to have a Comprehensive Plan in...
Community Outpouring Continues For Fond Du Lac County Crash Victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch...
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
Race For Green Bay Mayor Is Anything But Non-Partisan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In less than a month, voters in Green Bay will be voting for their preferred candidate for mayor, with the top two vote getters advancing to April’s general election. If campaign money raised is any indication, two candidates already have a significant edge.
Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
Nonprofit to Help Mile of Music Reach Fundraising Goals as it Reaches 10th Anniversary
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As an Appleton music festival reaches a “mile-stone,” a nonprofit is working to ensure the event’s future. It will be a big year for Mile of Music as it marks its 10th year in August. The downtown Appleton music festival draws in...
School Reports Second Teen Has Died After Weekend Car Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second teen has died as a result of a weekend crash. St. Mary’s Springs Academy notified parents Wednesday that Tommy Koenigs died. He was a sophomore at the school. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Koenigs’ death....
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries
MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
Last Week’s Snow Provides Northwoods A Economic Boost
LAKEWOOD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In northern Oconto County, many say snow from last week’s storm arrived just in time, leaving a positive economic impact on many area businesses. “We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came...
Ukrainian Refugee Brings Art to the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs — Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in...
Will Ryan fired at GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program is looking for a head coach after Athletic Director Josh Moon fired Will Ryan after just two and a half seasons at the helm. The son of Hall of Fame former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was let go, along with lead assistant Jared Swanson as the Phoenix are enduring the worst season in school history. The Phoenix have dropped 11 straight games and stand just 1-9 in the Horizon League and 2-19 overall. Ryan’s career record at GB was 15-61. He was hired in the summer of 2020 after Linc Darner was fired after five seasons. The program never got on track with the first time Division I Head Coach. Brought on board late in the recruiting year his first season which also coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his initial team won 8 games. The NCAA transfer portal was relaxed in his second season and departures in each of the next two seasons resulted in declining success, going 5-24 a year ago before bottoming out this season with only two victories.
NEW Zoo Mourns Loss of Matilda the Moose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Zoo has announced the passing of Matilda the moose. Matilda had been closely monitored and under veterinary care for age-related conditions, such as arthritis, for the past several years. Last week, her health seemed to decline rapidly. Despite zookeeping and veterinary staff...
